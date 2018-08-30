Yahoo! Sports is offering College Fantasy Football for the first time this season. Each week we'll provide you with a few players and positions worth following as you set your roster for the week.

QUARTERBACK QUESTIONS

Even off the bench Alex Delton will likely play plenty of reps. USA Today

We've reported since Monday our expectation for Skylar Thompson to start at quarterback for K-State in Saturday's season opener. We still expect it to be the case, but that doesn't mean you should immediately insert him into your fantasy lineup. For one, K-State quarterbacks traditionally don't put up monster fantasy numbers. Sure, the rushing yards and touchdowns are nice, but there are plenty of pass happy spread offenses out there to provide you more bang for your buck while not necessarily winning more real football games. Also, there's every chance in the world this game turns into a blowout and doesn't allow any one quarterback the opportunity to play enough snaps to make him worthy of a fantasy start. In Short: Don't play a K-State QB this week, or until the battle is clearly over.

THE WORKHORSE?

Alex Barnes looks ready to run for daylight in 2018. USA Today

If you've got Alex Barnes on your roster, he's an easy start this week. And, possibly each week no matter the opposition. The injury to Mike McCoy depletes the depth in K-State's backfield, and with Dalvin Warmack (a spot back, most likely) winning the No. 2 role over Justin Silmon the stars seem aligned for Barnes to get an amount of carries allowing him to (potentially easily) surpass 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. In Short: If you've got Barnes, congratulations.

SLEEPER TO WATCH

Nick Lenners may well be a target in the red zone this weekend. Getty Images