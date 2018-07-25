Finally, a chance to play College Fantasy Football - with real player names - has presented itself. You can sign up HERE for Yahoo! Sports FREE College Fantasy Football and play with fellow members of K-StateOnline, or with college football fans from across the country. So, whether you're a Kansas State fan, or simply a college football fan, here are three key position battles to keep an eye on in Manhattan as you ready yourself for your draft.

1. QUARTERBACK

Ground performances like Alex Delton turned in at the Cactus Bowl could make K-State's QBs an interesting play. USA Today

I know, I know. Breaking news, right? Still, this is a battle worth keeping a close eye on from a fantasy perspective. No, the Wildcats' starter at the position isn't going to put up 4,000 passing yards or toss 40-plus touchdowns, but it's not out of the question for a full-time starter at this spot to run for roughly 1,000 yards while rushing for upwards of 10 touchdowns. And, if you're taking advantage of bye weeks and/or possible matchups on a weekly basis. a quarterback - whether Alex Delton or Skylar Thompson - who could drop a 100-yard, three-touchdown game on the ground to go with a couple of scores in the air against some of the weaker Big 12 defenses makes for a tempting part-time play.

2. BACKUP RUNNING BACK

Alex Barnes has flashed the ability to produce big games on the ground the past two years. Getty Images

No, you likely aren't going to want to draft K-State's No. 2 tailback for fantasy purposes. The reason why the position is worth watching is to see if the reserve - whether it's Mike McCoy, Dalvin Warmack or Justin Silmon - proves worthy of stealing a good chunk of carries from starter Alex Barnes. If K-State uses Barnes more as a workhorse than leaning on a backfield by committee the junior tailback could turn in a season with 1,100 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns - including a couple of monster individual days that could be the difference in a long season of head-to-head fantasy match-ups. If the carries end up getting split too evenly, however, you might want to look to options other than Barnes in your backfield.



3. TIGHT END

Is Nick Lenners a potential sleeper in deeper leagues? Getty Images