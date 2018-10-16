Film Don't Lie: K-State vs. Oklahoma State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Every week in Film Don't Lie we'll break down the tape of Kansas State's most recent game to get a real sense of what REALLY happened. This weekly feature isn't intended to be a story-telling journ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news