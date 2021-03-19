We’re in the midst of the 2021 NCAA tournament. The seven Big 12 teams in the field of 64 will all begin their journeys in Indianapolis. Before that, we rank the league one last time.

1. No. 3 BAYLOR (22-2, 13-1) Last Rank (LR): 1

B12 Tourney: W 74-68 vs KSU, L 83-74 vs OSU Baylor had an underwhelming Big 12 Tournament, but that doesn't change their standing. I still believe this is the best team in the country and have them picked in my bracket to win it all this year. They went down to the wire with 9th place Kansas State in Kansas City and then almost lost by double digits to NCAA Tournament 4 seed, Oklahoma State in the conference tournament semi-finals. They keep their top spot in this list and as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, but based on the recent results, they are still limping into the field of 64. What they do have though is one of the most talented and deep teams in the country and it is hard for me to bet on them this year. Might sound hyperbolic, but I don't know if we have ever seen a better roster in the Big 12. Baylor kick off its first round game against 16 seed Hartford on Friday afternoon. Up Next: vs HART

2. No. 11 OKLAHOMA STATE (20-8, 11-7) LR: 2

B12 Tourney: W 72-69 vs WVU, W 83-74 vs BU, L 91-86 Oklahoma State solidified the second spot in the final Big 12 power rankings by knocking off the team I just raved about above. They caught Baylor off guard and played the better game. The Cowboys have a really good roster too led by freshman phenom Cade Cunningham. They could make some waves in Indy, but if they want to reach the Elite 8 they will likely have to take down Illinois in the Sweet 16. First they have to try their hand at 13 seed Liberty Friday evening. Up Next: vs LIB

3. No. 9 TEXAS (19-7, 11-6) LR: 4

B12 Tourney: W 67-66 vs TTU, W 91-86 vs OSU Texas are the 2021 Big 12 Tournament champs, claiming that title for the first time in program history. They knocked off Oklahoma State to win it all, which may beg some to ask why I don't have Texas higher. The answer is because Texas got a "bye" because Kansas dropped out of the tournament the day the Longhorns were set to meet Kansas in the semi-final. They got the day to rest up and plan for facing either Baylor or Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament. Had they beaten the Cowboys handedly, then I would have moved Texas up, but ultimately I think it is fair to rank Texas third. I do believe the Longhorns have the pieces to make a deep run in the tournament. First they will have to get past 14 seed Abilene Christian on Saturday evening. Up Next: vs ACU

4. No. 13 WEST VIRGINIA (18-9, 11-6) LR: 3

B12 Tourney: L 72-69 vs OSU West Virginia didn't make any noise in Kansas City since they got dumped by double-digits to Oklahoma State. They could do some damage in Indianapolis as a 3 seed, but they have tough road since the Midwest region of the bracket is filled with plenty of quality competition. The Mountaineers will face Morehead State in the first round on Friday. Up Next: vs MORE

5. No. 12 KANSAS (20-8, 12-6) LR: 5

B12 Tourney: W 69-62 vs OU The Kansas Jayhawks won nine out of their last ten games. They don't move in my final rankings however. They along with Oklahoma State have both taken down Baylor, a feat no other team in the country has yet to do. The problem for the Jayhawks is they followed that up by barely scraping by a UTSA team that had no business being competitive in that game. Then, they were able to beat Oklahoma by single digits without David McCormick in the Big 12 tournament, only to voluntarily drop out the next day, forfeiting the matchup with Texas. They did so because another player, Jalen Wilson, came down with a positive Covid-19 test. Had they stuck around and knocked off Texas without their starting front-court They will take on Eastern Washington in the first round on Saturday with McCormick and without Wilson. Up Next: vs EWU

6. No. 21 TEXAS TECH (17-10, 9-8) LR: 6

B12 Tourney: L 67-66 vs UT Texas Tech had an uneven season but still enter the tournament a 6 seed after battling in the competitive Big 12. In Kansas City they fell to Texas in what was a very competitive game. Mac McClung will be key to their deep run chances. He is going to have to make some big shots when the lights are the brightest, which seemed to be his 'MO' in the regular season. The Red Raiders meet 11 seed Utah State Friday afternoon. Up Next: vs USU

7. OKLAHOMA (15-10, 9-8) LR: 7

B12 Tourney: W 79-73 vs ISU, L 69-62 vs KU Oklahoma had a very rough end to their season losing 5 out of their final 6 contests. Before that slump, they were on a roll and looked to be on a hot track for second place in the final league standings. That didn't happen, but they still secured an appearance in Indianapolis as an 8 seed, proving just how strong the selection committee believes the Big 12 is. Oklahoma will have to play 9 seed Missouri on Friday without their talented guard, De'Vion Harmon who is out with Covid-19. Up Next: vs MIZ

8. KANSAS STATE (9-20, 4-14) LR: 9

B12 Tourney: W 71-50 vs TCU, L 74-68 vs BU Kansas State will miss the NCAA tournament for the second straight season. What they did do though is end the season on a decent note. After a season that included a 13 game losing streak they came into the Big 12 tournament winning 2 of their last 3 games. The Wildcats then put a beating on TCU in the first round to make it the fourth straight year in a row to beat the Horned Frogs in the conference tournament. They followed that up with probably the team's best all around game of the year, but still came up short versus Baylor. It is the end of the road for the Wildcats as they try to keep the core of the team together while adding some key pieces to guide the ship towards competing for Big 12 championships again.

9. TCU (12-14, 5-11) LR: 8

B12 Tourney: L 71-50 vs KSU Like K-State, TCU is also on a two year tournament drought. The Horned Frogs lost 12 of their final 15 games including the drubbing from Kansas State to end the season on a sour note. TCU fell to the Wildcats twice out of three times. Out of the bottom three teams in the league, TCU without a doubt has the best wins since they swept Oklahoma State in the regular season series, but the way they finished the year and losing two out of their three matchups with the Wildcats forced me to bump them to 9th in the final power rankings.

10. IOWA STATE (2-22, 0-18) LR: 10