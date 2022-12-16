As K-State finishes up the fall semester this week with its finals, it seemed like a good time to dish out final grades for K-State's season. Each day this week I will give my final evaluations for each group and also take a look at how PFF graded them for the season.

I know it may be harsh, but I have to give special teams the worst grade out of any unit at K-State this season. I have a few reasons as to why, but first, let me highlight the really good things they did this year.

Ty Zentner was a stud in every possible way for the Wildcats. On his 82 kickoffs this year, only 25 had attempted returns and the average starting field position for opponents of K-State off kicks was the 24.2-yard line, meaning if teams had called for a fair catch every kick they would have been in a better position at the 25.

When punting, Zentner was able to get the Wildcats out of tricky situations or in the Kansas game, even create offense for them. Less than 15% of Zentner's punts were returned this season and the average on those returns was 5.3 yards. His final average for the season was 44.4 yards per punt.

Then at the midway point of the season, Zentner was tasked with taking over as the placekicker for K-State. He was perfect, 29/29 for on PATs and 9/9 on field goals, one of which won K-State the Big 12 Championship in overtime. Zentner individually deserves an A+ for his efforts this year.

All of that happened because of the struggle to start the season with kicking for Chris Tennant. Tennant was 9/14 on the season with his field goals and was 4/9 on kicks that were longer than 29 yards. The breaking point for Tennant's job as the kicker was the first meeting with TCU, when he missed two field goals that would have kept the margin in more manageable situations for the Wildcats.

Another element that was missing from K-State special teams this season was a kick return for a touchdown. Malik Knowles was solid and a benefit as a return man, but wasn't able to bust off the big one this year like we all have become accustomed to with K-State. In total, Knowles returned 23 kicks this season for an average of just over 26 yards per return and a long of 70. I still hold out hope he breaks one off this season for six, so Nick Saban, watch out!

Phillip Brooks was the only Wildcat to return a punt in 2022 and started the season with a bang, having a big punt return touchdown against Missouri after the long weather delay. Brooks showcased his ability in a few other games, but was never able to find the endzone again and also struggled at times with catching the ball. Brooks muffed two punts this year, including a costly one in the Big 12 Championship, plus a tough time deciding which balls he should let bounce and which he should try to catch.

Overall, Brooks was a weapon for K-State, but there were enough things to question that added to some of my disappointment in special teams this season.