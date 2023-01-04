Alec Busse is a lead reporter for EMAW Online, the Kansas State website within the Rivals Network. Prior to his time covering Kansas State, Alec covered the Illinois Fighting Illini for Rivals.
K-State posted a program record 116 points in their 13-point victory over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday night at the Moody Center with guard Markquis Nowell scoring a career-high 36 points in the victory to go along with nine assists.
EMAW Online's Alec Busse highlights five of the best plays from K-State's win on Tuesday night.
Early in the game, K-State made a point to attack the rim and get high percentage shots on different actions. This layup for Bebe Iyiola comes on a pick-and-roll action with Nowell who is able to take advantage of soft coverage from Texas freshman Dillon Mitchell by feeding Iyiola with an in-stride bounce pass.
There were a few times on Tuesday night that Texas brought a press against K-State looking to create defensive intensity and potential turnovers. This is the very first possession that Texas pressed, and while it took K-State nine full seconds to get the ball across half-court, Cam Carter and Desi Sills played a nice two-man game, which leads to Carter getting two of his 11 first-half points with a mid-range pull-up jumper.
