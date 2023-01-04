News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-04 12:03:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FIVE FILM FAVORITES: Buckets galore for K-State

Alec Busse • EMAWOnline
Lead Reporter
@Alec_Busse
Alec Busse is a lead reporter for EMAW Online, the Kansas State website within the Rivals Network. Prior to his time covering Kansas State, Alec covered the Illinois Fighting Illini for Rivals.

K-State posted a program record 116 points in their 13-point victory over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday night at the Moody Center with guard Markquis Nowell scoring a career-high 36 points in the victory to go along with nine assists.

EMAW Online's Alec Busse highlights five of the best plays from K-State's win on Tuesday night.

Early in the game, K-State made a point to attack the rim and get high percentage shots on different actions. This layup for Bebe Iyiola comes on a pick-and-roll action with Nowell who is able to take advantage of soft coverage from Texas freshman Dillon Mitchell by feeding Iyiola with an in-stride bounce pass.

There were a few times on Tuesday night that Texas brought a press against K-State looking to create defensive intensity and potential turnovers. This is the very first possession that Texas pressed, and while it took K-State nine full seconds to get the ball across half-court, Cam Carter and Desi Sills played a nice two-man game, which leads to Carter getting two of his 11 first-half points with a mid-range pull-up jumper.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}