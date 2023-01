Doing five film favorites without this alley-oop from Markquis Nowell to Keyontae Johnson would be malpractice. While the one-handed tomahawk slam is really cool, I also want to highlight Nowell's ability to escape a double team out near the Powercat logo and get back into open space where he sees Johnson point to the sky asking for the all-oop.

This play is a great example of Nowell's court vision and ability to use his ball handling to set up a teammate for a quality look.