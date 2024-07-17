Five K-State players selected in 2024 MLB Draft
Kansas State enjoyed a successful three-day MLB Draft, seeing five players selected by MLB teams, marking the first time since 2011 that K-State had that many players selected.Kaelan Culpepper head...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news