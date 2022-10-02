Kansas State defeated Texas Tech 38-27 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, improving to 4-1 on the season, and 2-0 in Big 12 play. K-State went through hot and cold streaks, but these Wildcats helped lift K-State to victory.

Five Stars: Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Khalid Duke

Usually, there’s only one standout player worthy of five-star honors, but it’s difficult not to recognize both edge rushers’ success, as they fed off of each other strategically and mentally. “King” Felix Anudike-Uzomah fought through double-teams through all five games this season, but defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman’s decision to put Khalid Duke on the line changed the story. The dynamic duo forced Donovan Smith into tough decisions, causing him to force throws into coverage. Smith not only threw two interceptions but was sacked six times, three from Duke and three from Anudike-Uzomah. Anudike-Uzomah’s final sack caused a fumble recovered by the Wildcats with 9:07 in the game, allowing K-State’s offense to advance their 30-20 lead to 37-20.



Four Stars: Adrian Martinez

Quarterback Adrian Martinez showcased his lethal rushing attack to earn himself four stars. Immediately following kickoff, Martinez scrambled for 57 yards on the first play from scrimmage and scored an 18-yard touchdown on a designed run to set the tone. After conservative play calling helped Texas Tech climb into a competitive match, Martinez’s passing game kickstarted K-State’s offense in the second half. From the 18-yard-line, Martinez hit Phillip Brooks on a slant pattern, where Brooks tipped the ball to himself, spun and found the endzone. Then Martinez streaked down the seams of the field with an explosive 69-yard touchdown run to help K-State pull away in the fourth quarter. He’d later keep the ball on an option for a 12-yard touchdown that proved crucial in a moment where Texas Tech attempted a late comeback.



Three Stars: Deuce Vaughn

Although running back Deuce Vaughn didn’t reach the endzone, the junior running back helped march K-State down the field. It took time for the backbone of the offense to get rolling, but once he did he was electric. He suffered an injury scare in the first half after fumbling to the Red Raiders, but after walking to the sideline on his own power, offensive coordinator Collin Klein continued to use him. Vaughn rushed for 170 yards on 23 attempts. His most notable run was good for 69 yards down the sideline to set K-State up for its first and only touchdown pass of the contest.



Two Stars: Austin Moore

The linebacker from Louisburg, Kansas, finishes in the two-slot with seven total tackles, one assisted and one for a loss. Doing the little things created big plays in big moments. His tackle for a loss resulted in a turnover-on-downs late in the first quarter, then his lone pass breakup saved a potential touchdown to force a field goal in the second quarter. Moore’s most impressive play might’ve been the least important, as he dove to complete an interception in the second quarter that resulted in zero points from the offense.



One Star: The Secondary