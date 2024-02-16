Kansas State's defense is going to look a little different this season.

Between Khalid Duke entering the NFL Draft, and Kobe Savage and Will Lee III entering the transfer portal, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will be using spring (and fall) camp to work through position battles and the entire two-deep depth chart.

But if the season were to start today, what would Kansas State's two-deep depth chart look like?

There is, of course, no crystal ball to project these things, but there is enough information to provide our best guesses at who will start where.

With that, here is EMAW Online's best guess at picking the starters and backups across the defense.