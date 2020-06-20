KStateOnline - Football workouts put on hold for two weeks

Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all voluntary workouts for football student-athletes for 14 days following the most recent COVID-19 test results.

As of June 19, a total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes. The 14 individuals who have tested positive are being medically managed according to current local, state, national, and CDC guidelines, which begins with self-isolation for 10 days and until the patient is without fever for 72 hours without medication, whichever takes longer.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”

The department will continue to work closely and communicate with county and university health officials to evaluate the situation and continue best practices.