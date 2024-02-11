The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, as they'll play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII tonight.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.

While the Chiefs are the preferred team for most of Kansas State's fanbase, there is also added stakes, as two former Wildcats will look to capture a Super Bowl ring.



Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe are in their first season with the Chiefs and would earn a Super Bowl ring with a win. Anudike-Uzomah is expected to be active for the game, while Boye-Doe will likely be inactive for the game.



Anudike-Uzomah and Boye-Doe would become the 12th and 13th players from Kansas State to win a Super Bowl.

Here is every other Kansas State player that won a Super Bowl during their NFL career.