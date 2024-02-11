Former Kansas State players who have won a Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, as they'll play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII tonight.
Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and will air on CBS.
While the Chiefs are the preferred team for most of Kansas State's fanbase, there is also added stakes, as two former Wildcats will look to capture a Super Bowl ring.
Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe are in their first season with the Chiefs and would earn a Super Bowl ring with a win. Anudike-Uzomah is expected to be active for the game, while Boye-Doe will likely be inactive for the game.
Anudike-Uzomah and Boye-Doe would become the 12th and 13th players from Kansas State to win a Super Bowl.
Here is every other Kansas State player that won a Super Bowl during their NFL career.
DAMIAN JOHNSON - NEW YORK GIANTS, SUPER BOWL XXI (1987)
Damian Johnson was a rotational player for the New York Giants during the 1986 season, playing in 16 games. In Super Bowl XXI, the Giants defeated the Denver Broncos, 39-20.
MARTIN GRAMATICA - TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS, SUPER BOWL XXXVII (2003)
Martin Gramatica was the placekicker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2002 season, when the Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVIII, 48-21. Gramatica connected on both field goal attempts and made all six extra-point attempts in the win.
BARRETT BROOKS - PITTSBURGH STEELERS, SUPER BOWL XL (2006)
Barrett Brooks was a part of the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL, 21-10. Brooks played in all 16 regular season games that season and did not start in the Super Bowl.
QUINCY MORGAN - PITTSBURGH STEELERS, SUPER BOWL XL (2006
Quincy Morgan was also part of the 2005 Pittsburgh Steelers team that beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Morgan did not play in the Super Bowl after suffering an injury earlier in the season.
RYAN LILJA - INDIANAPOLIS COLTS, SUPER BOWL XLI (2007)
Ryan Lilja was a starting offensive lineman for the 2006 Indianapolis Colts, who defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI, 29-17. Lilja started the Super Bowl at left guard.
MARK SIMONEAU, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS, SUPER BOWL XLIV (2009)
Mark Simoneau was a part of the 2008 New Orleans Saints, who defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV, 31-17. Simoneau did not register a stat in the Super Bowl.
NICK LECKEY - NEW ORLEANS SAINTS, SUPER BOWL XLIV (2009)
Nick Leckey was also a member of the New Orleans Saints team that defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Leckey did not start in the Super Bowl.
JORDY NELSON - GREEN BAY PACKERS, SUPER BOWL XLV (2011)
Jordy Nelson was a focal point of the Green Bay Packers, who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, 31-25. Jordy Nelson started the game at wide receiver and opened up the scoring with a 29-yard touchdown. Nelson finished with 9 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
GLENN GRONKOWSKI - NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS, SUPER BOWL LI (2017)
Glenn Gronkowski was a member of the New England Patriots, who beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, 34-28. Gronkowski did not record a stat in the game.
DARREN SPROLES - PHILADELPHIA EAGLES, SUPER BOWL LII (2018)
Darren Sproles was a part of the Philadelphia Eagles when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33. Sproles did not play in the Super Bowl after suffering an injury early in the season.
BYRON PRINGLE - KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, SUPER BOWL LIV (2020)
Byron Pringle was a member of the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, 31-20. Pringle registered three tackles in the Super Bowl, likely on special teams.
