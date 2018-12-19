Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman hadn't poached any commits from his previous program North Dakota State, until now.

Columbia (Mo.) Battle quarterback Jaren Lewis has flipped from the Bison to the Wildcats on Signing Day.

It is the third surprise of the day for K-State. They also added Ball State graduate transfer running back James Gilbert and flipped Cal defensive back commit William Jones.

Lewis makes sense in that he is from the footprint that Kansas State should recruit aggressively, being from central Missouri, and also because the new head coach likely wanted to land a quarterback in this cycle that was more familiar with his offense and a better overall fit for the scheme.

Lewis is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and while he has some ability as a runner he's thought of as a more traditional pocket passer.

K-State also signed Houston signal-caller Chris Herron today, who committed to the Wildcats over the summer over Indiana and Cincinnati.