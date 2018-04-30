Kansas State has been the first to offer for a number of key targets for the Class of 2019 and has typically been ahead of the field on a majority of prospects.
That's not the case, however, for Majok Deng.
Deng already claimed offers from Arizona State, Cal, Grand Canyon, Missouri, New Mexico, Portland, San Francisco, SMU, Stanford, UC-Santa Barbara, UCLA, Utah and Vanderbilt before the Wildcats pulled the trigger.
That does not, however, mean Deng doesn't have any interest in the Wildcat program.
The 6-foot-5, 175-pound small forward prospect told KSO he was contacted this past Tuesday by the Wildcat coaching staff and given the details of his offer.
When asked what interested the four-star prospect as it relates to the K-State program, Deng was quick to answer:
"They are a great program," he said. "Look at what they did this year, and they have a lot more in the tank for the years to come."
The interest from Deng from so many programs comes for a variety of reasons. While 6-foot-5 is fine size for a small forward, it's not elite. He makes himself special, however, thanks to his wingspan on that frame and his athleticism for the position.
This is a recruitment somewhat in its infancy from the K-State perspective.