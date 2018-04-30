Kansas State has been the first to offer for a number of key targets for the Class of 2019 and has typically been ahead of the field on a majority of prospects. That's not the case, however, for Majok Deng. Deng already claimed offers from Arizona State, Cal, Grand Canyon, Missouri, New Mexico, Portland, San Francisco, SMU, Stanford, UC-Santa Barbara, UCLA, Utah and Vanderbilt before the Wildcats pulled the trigger.

Majok Deng recently picked up an offer from Kansas State. Courtesy Prep Hoops Arizona



That does not, however, mean Deng doesn't have any interest in the Wildcat program. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound small forward prospect told KSO he was contacted this past Tuesday by the Wildcat coaching staff and given the details of his offer. When asked what interested the four-star prospect as it relates to the K-State program, Deng was quick to answer: "They are a great program," he said. "Look at what they did this year, and they have a lot more in the tank for the years to come."

