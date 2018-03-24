Down in Texas, however, Bruce Weber and the Wildcats got some good news.

ATLANTA - It was a sad night in Atlanta for Kansas State fans, as their Wildcats' magical run through the NCAA Tournament ended with an Elite 8 loss to Loyola Chicago.

Kevin McCullar, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from San Antonio, officially trimmed his list down to five schools Saturday night.

The Wildcats made the cut.

Houston, K-State, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech were the five schools the four-star rated prospect narrowed his list to in an announcement on Twitter.

McCullar spoke with KSO late Saturday night after watching the K-State vs. Loyola game from his home.

When asked why he included K-State in his top five, he simply replied "I like Coach Weber, the staff and the program. They show a major interest in me, and we have a strong relationship."

McCullar, the 60th rated prospect for the Class of 2019, is clearly a huge focus for K-State in this recruiting period.

Stay locked in to KSO for more on McCullar's recruitment and continued reaction to the Wildcats' Elite 8 run from the hoops recruiting trail.