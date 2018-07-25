Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman on Snyder, where he sees K-State
Fox Sports’ sideline and studio reporter Bruce Feldman took some time with KSO in Frisco at Big 12 Media Days to share his thoughts on all things Kansas State. He definitely has a ton of respect for Bill Snyder, his system and thinks the Big 12 increasing in difficulty is another challenge for K-State to cross.
KSO: There’s a quarterback battle at Kansas State, and they’ve brought both quarterbacks to Frisco. How do you feel about a team that goes deep into camp without a starter?
FELDMAN: I think the challenge is, who takes over the leadership role on the team and gets them ready, especially their way and having a new play-caller with Dana Dimel out. We have to see how that sorts itself all out. They have talented kids there with the two of them, but they’re still pretty young and I think the experience factor and how they assume leadership, those are the things that I’m curious to see how they play out for Kansas State.
KSO: Does it ever become a concern where it could divide the locker room?
FELDMAN: I mean, it can. I would be surprised if it did at Kansas State, though, when they have the coaching staff that they have. It’s entirely possible, we’ve heard stories about it happening before around the country. I think they take the cues from what the two guys are like. It’s certainly a risk. But, I think that’s a management thing. So, I would just be surprised, that on Bill Snyder’s watch, and a bunch of the rest of the staff, that they weren’t able to keep it altogether without that happening.
KSO: Any thoughts on them bringing both of them to Frisco for Big 12 Media Days?
FELDMAN: I’m curious to see how it plays out. Maybe both kids are great students, great leaders. There’s the intangibles part. Jesse Ertz came two years ago, and I don’t know how much he had played before that. Just with this one, TCU brought Shawn Robinson and he hasn’t been named the starter and he said he was pleasantly surprised about the fact that he was here and that they thought enough of him to bring him here. To have two of them, that is really interesting. To be honest, with a Bill Snyder team, it is always pretty unconventional with how they deal with media situations. I don’t know what to make of it.
KSO: Are they really as hard to prepare for, for a television reporter, as we have heard? It’s pretty closed off, but how does that work itself through for someone doing live television?
FELDMAN: It is challenging (laughs). I did one of their games last year. I did one of the seven-hour games, when they played TCU. I’ll say this, though, their staff was invaluable for me during that experience. The only negative for me was that they didn’t have a TV for us to watch during it. They kept us inside at a place without anything. It’s funny. Communication-wise, those guys were really good with me during that experience.
It’s just how Bill Snyder runs his program. You know what it’s going to be like going into it. The reality is, and this is what I firmly believe, whether I’m a sportswriter or a television reporter, the fans that we are serving do not care if our job is a little harder or not. Because at the end of the day, this is how I approach it, it still doesn’t feel like a job. We’re still doing football. So, I’m okay with it. You try to work around whatever you have to work around. All I do is college football all year-round, and I should be able to develop enough connections to manage to figure out stuff.
KSO: Kansas State is picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 this year. Is that too high, too low or just about right?
FELDMAN: It seems about right, to me. I mean, who cares what they are picked? It is a Bill Snyder team. The example is that they are going to play Texas A&M in the bowl game and Texas A&M is so much better in the recruiting rankings, but who won that game? I would really only be surprised at this point if they were picked higher than second. But I would also be surprised if they were picked lower than sixth. It is just hard for people to look at returning starters and who’s back. The fact that there’s not one guy as an established quarterback, and maybe it waters it down a little bit for them. The expression of ‘throw the preseason rankings out’ is especially relevant for K-State. We in the media never really have a feel for how or what they’re doing.
KSO: Is there one thing you’ve learned about K-State that is unique to the common fan?
FELDMAN: Yes, there was probably about eight things, because I remember that weekend last year against TCU pretty clearly. What is unique to them is that Bill Snyder is so different. A couple years ago, we did a little T.V. piece on what Bill Snyder eats. I talked to one of his linemen and he said that all he gets is a steamer. He said that he basically only eats green beans at night. There’s like only 15 calories in green beans, so it was bizarre. And then you know he had the change of diet after everything, and they have him eating breakfast now and everything.
He’s one of the more unique individuals that has come through college football in a long, long time. And that’s good because that, I feel like, is part of what makes college football unique. I mean, you’re not going to have a Bill Snyder in the NFL. There’s going to be a time when Bill Snyder is not going to be the head coach at Kansas State, and I’m not saying they won’t have a good coach after that, but that’s what makes K-State unique. That guy. Just like Dana Holgorsen will always make West Virginia a little different. And all those things are cool about college football. I like that.
KSO: We like to rate the college football head coaching jobs in the media all the time. Clearly, K-State is a much better job than they were when Snyder was hired in 1989. But, how much has it truly risen up?
FELDMAN: I mean, the facilities are certainly better. The challenge is, the expression about replacing a legend. You’re going to replace Bill Snyder at a place where the stadium has his name on it. You’re also in a conference where there are only three non-conference games, so you can’t load up on cupcakes. You still have to get through all of the Big 12. You still have to win three league games to get to six wins or a bowl game, and that’s assuming you win all of your non-conference games. Aside from their arch-rival, the rest aren’t going to be easy to beat. It’s not a conference loaded with bottom-feeders anymore, and that makes it harder.
KSO: Iowa State got Matt Campbell. And Kansas State is probably more like Iowa State than they are not, right? Could that give optimism or make it appear more realistic, better or doable at Kansas State?
FELDMAN: And it doesn’t help to have Matt Campbell at Iowa State, because he is such a good coach. I’d rather have him go take a job in the Big Ten. I don’t want him here if I’m Kansas State. Not necessarily because you’re recruiting against him for a lot of players, but because he makes Iowa State that much tougher to beat. Like I said, it eliminated a bottom-feeder.
KSO: In your mind, who’s the one player at K-State that is underappreciated right now?
FELDMAN: It used to be Will Geary, the wrestling beast. That’s a good question, though. When we did their game last year, a lot of the guys that we were expecting to step up just did not play well in that game. Reggie Walker gets a lot of love in the Big 12 still but struggled. That has come up. There’s a couple linemen, like Scott Frantz and Dalton Risner, that have been there forever but are good players. But they’ve gotten a lot of attention.