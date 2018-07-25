Fox Sports’ sideline and studio reporter Bruce Feldman took some time with KSO in Frisco at Big 12 Media Days to share his thoughts on all things Kansas State. He definitely has a ton of respect for Bill Snyder, his system and thinks the Big 12 increasing in difficulty is another challenge for K-State to cross.

KSO: There’s a quarterback battle at Kansas State, and they’ve brought both quarterbacks to Frisco. How do you feel about a team that goes deep into camp without a starter?

FELDMAN: I think the challenge is, who takes over the leadership role on the team and gets them ready, especially their way and having a new play-caller with Dana Dimel out. We have to see how that sorts itself all out. They have talented kids there with the two of them, but they’re still pretty young and I think the experience factor and how they assume leadership, those are the things that I’m curious to see how they play out for Kansas State.

KSO: Does it ever become a concern where it could divide the locker room?

FELDMAN: I mean, it can. I would be surprised if it did at Kansas State, though, when they have the coaching staff that they have. It’s entirely possible, we’ve heard stories about it happening before around the country. I think they take the cues from what the two guys are like. It’s certainly a risk. But, I think that’s a management thing. So, I would just be surprised, that on Bill Snyder’s watch, and a bunch of the rest of the staff, that they weren’t able to keep it altogether without that happening.

KSO: Any thoughts on them bringing both of them to Frisco for Big 12 Media Days?

FELDMAN: I’m curious to see how it plays out. Maybe both kids are great students, great leaders. There’s the intangibles part. Jesse Ertz came two years ago, and I don’t know how much he had played before that. Just with this one, TCU brought Shawn Robinson and he hasn’t been named the starter and he said he was pleasantly surprised about the fact that he was here and that they thought enough of him to bring him here. To have two of them, that is really interesting. To be honest, with a Bill Snyder team, it is always pretty unconventional with how they deal with media situations. I don’t know what to make of it.

KSO: Are they really as hard to prepare for, for a television reporter, as we have heard? It’s pretty closed off, but how does that work itself through for someone doing live television?

FELDMAN: It is challenging (laughs). I did one of their games last year. I did one of the seven-hour games, when they played TCU. I’ll say this, though, their staff was invaluable for me during that experience. The only negative for me was that they didn’t have a TV for us to watch during it. They kept us inside at a place without anything. It’s funny. Communication-wise, those guys were really good with me during that experience.

It’s just how Bill Snyder runs his program. You know what it’s going to be like going into it. The reality is, and this is what I firmly believe, whether I’m a sportswriter or a television reporter, the fans that we are serving do not care if our job is a little harder or not. Because at the end of the day, this is how I approach it, it still doesn’t feel like a job. We’re still doing football. So, I’m okay with it. You try to work around whatever you have to work around. All I do is college football all year-round, and I should be able to develop enough connections to manage to figure out stuff.