Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-20 10:43:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Fox Sports' Smith agrees with Snyder's approach to QB's

Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Fox Sports’ studio analyst Robert Smith joined KSO’s Derek Young for a conversation about Kansas State football, and specifically the quarterbacks. His thoughts very much aligned with Wildcat head ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}