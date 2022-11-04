A lot has been made over the last few weeks and year, for that matter, of who is on the call for K-State games on FOX and FS1. Mainly for the interesting duo of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman, to put it nicely. So many were elated to find out that Jason Benetti and Brock Huard were back for this weekend's game, here are my five favorite broadcast teams that we hear in the Big 12.

5. Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden - ESPN

Bob Wischusen is a familiar name in Big 12 country as he calls a lot of the big basketball games in the conference too. Wischusen and Orlovsky were on the call of K-State's big wins at Mississippi State and at home against Oklahoma in 2019 and both are very talented.

4. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill - ESPN

Dave Pasch carries this team, but I also enjoy what Dusty Dvoracek brings to the table. Pasch is well deserving of a good college football team for having to put up with Bill Walton during basketball season. Pasch is one of ESPN's most underrated assets.

3. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath - ESPN

Sean McDonough will get a bad rap in his career for getting knocked out of the Monday Night Football booth and the college game is definitely a better fit for his style. I have always enjoyed him and I also don't have any faults with his partner Todd Blackledge. Blackledge also shares the food review passion I have with his "taste of the town" segment in each game he does. Molly McGrath started her ascent on FS1 and when she moved to ESPN has continued her rise. She welcomed folks into a broadcast at Bill Snyder Family Stadium one season on the back of a motorcycle for Harley Day, fitting.

2. Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft - FOX

Even though this crew has done very few Big 12 games this season and plenty of Michigan blowouts of bad teams, they are still in the rotation and will be on the call of Texas Tech at TCU this weekend. Gus Johnson will forever be known as Mr. Energy and for K-Staters the man that let us know Jacob Pullen was "in shape." As for Joel Klatt, he has overtaken Kirk Herbstreit in some peoples' eyes as the best analyst in college football.

1. Jason Benetti, Brock Huard and Allison Williams - FOX