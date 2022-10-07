When I started the Friday Five series, I didn't want this to turn into a top-five list of wins for each opponent, but I felt it was fitting to give Iowa State the treatment this week given the crazy results against the Cyclones.

5. 2014: K-State 32 Iowa State 28

Bill Snyder throws his hands in the air during the 2014 Iowa State game (Associated Press)

Most folks remember what happened the week after this game, the big Thursday night showdown with Auburn at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Prior to the thriller with the Tigers, K-State started conference play with a rare week two Big 12 matchup. K-State struck first, but Iowa State stormed back to take a 28-13 lead late in the first half. That's where things got interesting, with the clock ticking down Jake Waters hit Tyler Lockett just shy of the goal line. The Cats hustled to run their next play, a Waters quarterback sneak for a touchdown. Lockett's leg hit the pylon prior to catching the ball, which should have made the throw incomplete, the play wasn't reviewed in time and the following week the Big 12 suspended the replay official and communicator for the gaffe. The Wildcats eventually finished off their comeback with 12 points in the final quarter and shut Iowa State out in the second half. Lockett had six catches for 136 yards and Waters ran for 138 and two touchdowns.

4. 2002: K-State 58 Iowa State 7

Bobby Walker just took another one to the house. One week after smashing Kansas 64-0, the Wildcats returned home as the No. 12 ranked team in the country and were set to face No. 21 Iowa State. The Cyclones were in the midst of one of their best seasons of all time thanks to the arm of Seneca Wallace. That arm did not show up in this game though, K-State rolled from start to finish leading 30-7 at halftime and Wallace threw three interceptions. Two of which happened on consecutive drives and spread out amongst three plays. Both ended up in the hands of Bobby Walker and both ended up in the end zone for six points. The loss dropped Iowa State to 7-4 and the Clones would finish the season on a four-game losing streak, closing out with losses to Colorado, UConn, and Boise State. And if you're confused about how Iowa State played 14 games in 2002, the Eddie Robinson Classic loss to No.3 Florida State to start the season was allowed as a bonus by the NCAA, the Cyclones were also part of the experiment to move to a 12 game regular season schedule and then the bowl game against Boise State. The Wildcats finished with a tidy 11-2 record and were No. 6 in the country when they beat Arizona State in the Pacific Life Holiday Bowl.

3. 2009: K-State 24 Iowa State 23

Farmageddon in Arrowhead lasted for two years, and the first edition in 2009 was spectacular. With just under six minutes to play, Grant Gregory evaded the Iowa State pass rush to find Brandon Banks for a 55-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 24-17 lead. Iowa State waited until the waning seconds to try and get even when Austen Arnaud slung a touchdown pass to Jake Williams. The Cyclone elation only lasted for a few moments as Emmanuel Lamur rose up to block the PAT from Grant Mahoney and give the Wildcats an electric Farmageddon victory.

2. 2017: K-State 20 Iowa State 19

Another one-point Wildcat win that had the deciding play in the final seconds of the game. Most people know about the Skylar Thompson-Isaiah Zuber touchdown with zeroes on the clock, but what led to that walk-off touchdown is a thing of Iowa State lore. Nearing the seven-minute mark, K-State trailed 19-7. Alex Barnes caught a toss and hit Winston Dimel in the endzone for a touchdown pass to bring the Wildcats within one score. This drive featured a picked-up flag on K-State that would have erased a Dalvin Warmack first down for offensive pass interference. On the ensuing Iowa State possession, Kyle Kempt slid after a second down run and was ruled just short of the first down marker. A flag was thrown late on Trent Tanking's attempted tackle of Kempt, but referee Reggie Smith announced to the crowd that "there was no foul on the play for a late hit." The picked-up flag took away a free 15 yards for the Cyclones. Iowa State picked up the first down they needed on the next play, but as the drive continued Iowa State faced a third and six at the Wildcat 49-yard line. Duke Shelley broke up a deep ball to Allen Lazard that was covered in yellow flags immediately. Once again Reggie Smith flipped his mic on to announce "there was no foul for pass interference on the play." Thompson then marched the Wildcats down the field for the win and Stan Weber went crazy.

1. 2015: K-State 38 Iowa State 35