Today is the official release date for Madden 24, and while the game is just a copy-and-paste version of the last one each year now, it still is the only football game that can whet our appetites until the new college football game comes next year. Here is a look at the highest-rated Wildcats in this year's edition of the game.

OUTSIDE THE TOP 5

Before we get to the top five, here is a look at all other Wildcats in Madden 24. As of this week, rookies Adrian Martinez, Ekow Boye-Doe, Malik Knowles and Ty Zentner are not in the game. Byron Pringle - 73 Overall (Commanders)

Felix Anudike-Uzomah - 71 Overall (Chiefs)

Cornelius Lucas - 70 (Commanders)

Deuce Vaughn - 68 Overall (Cowboys)

Jordan Willis - 68 Overall (Raiders)

Russ Yeast - 67 Overall (Rams)

Josh Hayes - 66 Overall (Buccaneers)

Skylar Thompson - 65 Overall (Dolphins)

AJ Parker - 65 Overall (49ers)

Kade Warner - 63 Overall (Buccaneers)

Timmy Horne - 62 Overall (Falcons)

Kiondre Thomas - 61 Overall (Packers)

5. DUKE SHELLEY - 74 OVERALL (RAIDERS)

Shelley has spent the first three years of his career in the NFC North with the Vikings and Bears, now he goes to join the Raiders to try and slow down Patrick Mahomes. I was surprised to see Shelley as the fifth-highest-rated Wildcat in the game, but it makes sense. Shelley has made himself a productive part of each defense he has been on and continues to warrant interest from teams.

4. JUJU BRENTS - 74 OVERALL (COLTS)

I knew one of K-State's rookies would be in the top five, but it could have been Brents or Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Brents likely gets the higher overall based on the position he plays, as it is a less physical spot and his coverage skills that he already had from his time at K-State can translate quicker than what Anudike-Uzomah might have to learn as a defensive lineman in the NFL.

3. CODY WHITEHAIR - 79 OVERALL (BEARS)

A stalwart of the Bears' offensive line, Cody Whitehair used to have an 80+ rating, but even as his career ages on he remains consistent. This is Whitehair's first sub-80 rating since his rookie season, but he is still the 10th-best center in the game according to Electronic Arts.

2. DJ REED - 83 OVERALL (JETS)

DJ Reed has grown into one of the NFL's better corners, and he is overshadowed a little by playing opposite Sauce Gardner in New York, but Jets fans and media raved about Reed last season and his Madden rating shows it. At an 83 overall, Reed is the 23rd-best corner in Madden 24. Everyone in Manhattan has known about Reed's skills for a long time, I mean, Patrick Mahomes did throw a touchdown pass to him in 2016.

1. TYLER LOCKETT - 89 OVERALL (SEAHAWKS)