It is the annual time of year that we all give thanks, and in honor of that, as well as the Sunflower Showdown that has a spot on this list, I thought it would be fun to look back at five games I was thankful the Wildcats pulled out. Keep in mind that this is just my list and they may not have been the most special games, but I will elaborate on my reasoning for choosing them. I only selected games that I attended in person, as that gives it a much more personal feel of sweating it out in the stands. Honorable mention a basketball game, since this is a football only list. The 2007 NIT game against Vermont, it was basketball, but it needed to be said. I think that is my first memory as a fan of any team being nervous.

ALEX DELTON FINDS THE END ZONE LATE TO KEEP THE STREAK ALIVE

This game is the inspiration for this list. It was ugly, it was a bad team and yet it will be one of my favorite games for the Wildcats. Solely because K-State kept their streak alive against Kansas and how terrible would it have been for Bill Snyder to get beat by Kansas and lameduck David Beaty? Fortunately those are answers that weren't needed for K-State as they won the battle of 3-6 teams on a late touchdown run from Alex Delton. With 2:46 to play and the Wildcats trailing by a field goal, Delton took a quarterback draw right up the middle to jump into the endzone and give the lead back to the Wildcats. Alex Barnes set a key block early in the run, and Barnes was spectacular in the game, running for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Kansas led 3-0 at halftime, the last time the Jayhawks held a lead in the series after 30 minutes. K-State scored three second half touchdowns and also were the benefactors of some well timed penalties by the Jayhawks that helped keep the game close. On the drive prior to Delton's go-ahead touchdown, the Jayhawks started at their own 18 and were looking for a touchdown that would likely seal the deal. They got a big burst on the first play, as Pooka Williams ripped off a run for 74 yards to the K-State eight yard line. But the play was called back for holding, then the Jayhawks picked up a false start penalty. Williams responded with a 60 yard run, but yet again the Jayhawks were nailed for holding. This time they decided to spice it up when a Kansas player tried to hide the flag that was thrown on the play and received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Kansas then had 1st and 27 at their own one, and eventually punted to near midfield, setting up Delton's heroic run. Again, a game that required many to use an eye-wash station afterwards, but also one to be for many to be thankful that the Wildcats eeked it out, 21-17.

IOWA STATE BLOWS 21-POINT HALFTIME LEAD

Similar to the game above, this was a freezing cold game amongst two really bad football teams. I have shared this story a few times before, but I remember asking myself at halftime, "what am I doing here?" as the Cyclones led 35-14 at the break. K-State got on the comeback trail fast in the second half, with touchdowns on their first two possessions, but things would stall from there for both teams. K-State and Iowa State exchanged punts, turnover on downs and a fumble by the Cylcones (wouldn't be the first). With two and a half minutees left to play in the game, the Widlcats got the ball back, but were moved backwards quickly after Joe Hubener was sacked. Eventually having to go for it on 4th & 18, the Wildcats failed to convert. Never fear though! Paul Rhoads decided to run the ball with 1:30 to play, giving it to Mike Warren instead of taking a knee and focring K-State to use their final time out and running the clock low. Defensive tackle Will Geary punched the ball free and K-State came away with it, scoring four plays later to tie the game. Whew, that was a close one, time to play for overtime. Wrong again! Rhoads was the gift that kept giving, as he decided it was wise to try and win the game in regulation. On the second play of the drive Joel Lanning was sacked by Marquel Bryant and the ball popped out. Jack Cantele would hit the go-ahead field goal with a few seconds on the clock, and to add to the hilarity, Iowa State would fumble for a third straight possession on their last gasp at salvaging the game.

CHRIS HARPER'S LATE TOUCHDOWN TO BEAT EASTERN KENTUCKY

This game is a prime example of why middle schoolers should not have social media. I have a lot of bad Collin Klein tweets and Facebook posts from this game. I fired off hot take after hot take from the south endzone, as I freaked out that Monday I would be harassed at school by a bunch of eighth graders for the Wildcats losing to an FCS school.

To be fair to 13-year old me, K-State was scoreless in the first half against Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels also got the first lead of the game and only score prior to the fourth quarter, on the drive right after a Bryce Brown fumble. Big 12 teams aren't supposed to lose to FCS schools, I was on edge. But thank goodness the Wildcats avoided early season embarassment and more negative social media posts from myself, because trailing 7-3 with just under two minutes to play, Collin Klein hit Chris Harper in stride for 33 yards and a score in that same south endzone mentioned earlier.

2019 OKLAHOMA

The Sooners jumped out to a ten point lead in the first quarter, but K-State came back and eventually held a one point lead at the half. The Wildcats then ripped off 24 unanswered to start the second half and were in control of the game 48-23 it appeared. But the Sooners wouldn't die easy, and they got quick scores in the fourth quarter, to bring the game within seven. Needing to recover an onside kick, it appeared that Oklahoma pulled it off as Brayden Willis picked the ball up near the K-State 40 yard line. Thankfully, the replay officials determined the ball had popped off the thigh of a Sooner before the ball travled ten yards, and K-State came away with the first big win of Chris Klieman's career. It's also the most emotional I ever saw my former co-host John Kurtz be after a game, as he pounded the turf in excitement for the Cats escaping with a win.

LES MILES GETS HIS SON A TOUCHDOWN