Game MVPs: Kansas State beats UT-Martin, 41-6
Kansas State fans are leaving Bill Snyder Family Stadium happy, as Kansas State beat UT-Martin in their season opener, 41-6.The Wildcats dominated in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered points t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news