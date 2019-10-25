The school will celebrate the 2018-19 team by raising a banner for the Big 12 regular-season title. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Big 12 Champions mini-banner.

Overall: K-State leads 4-0 [exhibition]

In Manhattan: K-State leads 4-0 [exhibition]

Last Meeting: W, 77-44 [11/3/2017 in Manhattan]

Weber vs. Doty: First meeting

Kansas State (0-0) plays the first of its two exhibition games on Friday night, as the Wildcats play host to Division II foe Emporia State (0-0) at Bramlage Coliseum. It marks the first time since the 2017-18 season that the team will play two exhibitions after playing in just one in 2018-19.

K-State is 67-20 (.770) all-time in exhibition play dating to 1964, including 52-9 (.850) record at home. The Wildcats have a 46-9 (.836) record in exhibition play at Bramlage Coliseum, including 24 consecutive wins dating back to 2004.

The Wildcats have four victories over the Hornets during their current 24-game win streak, including 79-75 on November 10, 2005, 81-51 on November 4, 2012, 80-42 on October 30, 2015 and 77-44 on November 3, 2017. K-State won its last exhibition with Emporia State, 77-44, on November 3, 2017, as the Wildcats connected on 54.5 percent (30-of-55) from the field, including 60 percent in the second half, while holding the Hornets to just 29.2 percent (14-of-48) shooting. Current senior Xavier Sneed was one of three players in double figures with 13 points on 4-of-7 field goals, including 2-of-5 from 3-point range, to go with 6 rebounds in just 17 minutes of action. Current Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Dean Wade led all scorers with 20 points to go with 10 rebounds.

K-State has primarily played the Kansas members of the MIAA (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association) since switching to Division II teams in exhibition play in 2004, which includes six meetings with Washburn, five with Pittsburg State and four each with Emporia State and Fort Hays State.

The last home setback in exhibition play came to the EA Sports All-Stars, 79-67, on Nov. 6, 2003. Overall, the last loss in an exhibition came during the team’s tour of Italy and Switzerland last summer - an 85-74 setback to the Kosovo National Team on August 16, 2016. The Wildcats went 3-2 on the tour.

Last season, K-State defeated Pittsburg State, 79-39, in their lone exhibition, as the Wildcats held the Gorillas to the fewest points in an exhibition in school history. PSU’s 19.7 field goal percentage (13-of-66) was the lowest by an exhibition opponent, surpassing the 25 percent by Emporia State on October 30, 2015. Wade and then senior Kamau Stokes each scored 14 points to lead all scorers. Ten current Wildcats saw action, including starts by Sneed (8 points, 8 rebounds) and Makol Mawien.

K-State is 14-0 under Bruce Weber in exhibition play at home with wins over Washburn (81-61) and Emporia State (81-51) in 2012, Pitt State (75-54) in 2013, Washburn (68-56) in 2014, Emporia State and Fort Hays State (70-52) in 2015 and Pitt State (85-72) and Washburn (73-58) in 2016 and Missouri State (78-62), Fort Hays State (79-56) and Emporia State (77-44) in 2018 and Pittsburg State last season.

NOTES ON EMPORIA STATE

Emporia State returns just 3 lettermen from a team that posted a 14-16 overall record, including a tie for eighth place in the MIAA with an 8-11 mark, in head coach Craig Doty’s first season in 2018-19. The team improved their win total by 5 games and doubled their conference win total.

This will be the Hornets’ only exhibition, as they open up the regular season against Southwestern Oklahoma on November 8.

In addition to 3 returning lettermen, Emporia State also welcomes 13 newcomers in 2019-20, including 7 college transfers (Dallas Bailey, Jumah’Ri Turner, Zac Owens, Justin Williams, Brenden Van Dyke, Justin Balcome and Devin Rottweiler) and 6 high school signees (Keyon Thomas, Gage McGuire, Duncan Fort, Tyreek Robinson, Mason Thiessen and Mayuom Boum). Owens, Williams, Thiessen, Bailey and Van Dyke are all expected starters.

The Hornets averaged 79.1 points per game on 45 percent shooting, including 38.2 percent from 3-point range, with 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, while allowing opponents to average 78 points on 46.6 percent shooting, including 37 percent from long range, in 2018-19. Only senior Aaron McGee (3.2 ppg., 4.3 rpg.), junior Duncan Fort (3.1 ppg., 1.9 rpg.) and senior Marquis McCray (1.1 ppg., 0.9 rpg.) are the only lettermen who return for the Hornets in 2019-20 with McGee expected to redshirt in 2019-20 due to injury.

Junior college transfers Zac Owens, Justin Williams, Dallas Bailey and Brenden Van Dyke are expected to start, alongside freshman Mason Thiessen. Owens and Williams both averaged 15.7 points in 2018-19, while Bailey averaged 14.6 points and 8.5 rebounds a season ago.

Head coach Craig Doty enters his eighth season as a head coach with a 176-66 (.727) overall record, including a 14-16 (.467) mark in his second season at Emporia State. He has coached at the Division II, NAIA and NJCAA levels, winning 3 national championships at NJCAA Division III Rock Valley College (2014, 2016) and NAIA Graceland College (2018).

K-State has won all four exhibition matchups with Emporia State, including 79-75 on November 10, 2005, 81-51 on November 4, 2012, 80-42 on October 30, 2015 and 77-44 on November 3, 2017. The schools have met 20 times in the regular season with 17 meetings coming between 1906-49.