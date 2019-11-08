OPENING TIP

Kansas State (1-0) hits the road for the first time in 2019-20 on Saturday, as the Wildcats travel to Las Vegas, Nev., to take on the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (1-0) at 3 p.m., CT at the Thomas & Mack Center. It is the first game of a home-and-home series with the Rebels set to visit Bramlage Coliseum in 2020-21. K-State will be making its fourth visit to Las Vegas to play UNLV and the first since a 95-80 win at the Orleans Arena on Dec. 12, 2009. It will also be the third all-time visit to the Thomas & Mack Center and the first since a 77-68 loss on Dec. 28, 1984. Overall, the Rebels own a 4-2 all-time series lead, which dates back to 1982, including a 2-1 mark at home.

Saturday’s contest will be the earliest non-conference road game in school history, eclipsing the previous mark of Nov. 16, which has been done twice in school history, first in 1994 (Alabama/ season opener) and lastly in 1999 (Arizona/season opener). The Wildcats went 7-5 on the road in 2018-19, including a program-best 7-2 in Big 12 play, but lost all three of their non-conference road games (at Marquette, Tulsa and Texas A&M). The last non-conference road wins came during the 2017-18 season when the Wildcats won at Vanderbilt (84-79) and at Washington State (68-65).

K-State opened the season with a hard-fought 67-54 win over preseason Summit League favorite North Dakota State on Tuesday night. Behind the play of junior Cartier Diarra who scored a career-high 23 points, the Wildcats used a second-half resurgence to break open a tight game. It marked the first time the school has opened a season against an NCAA Tournament opponent in nearly 20 seasons (an 88-69 loss at Arizona on Nov. 16, 1999) and the first time at home since hosting Purdue (with then head coach and K-State alum Gene Keady and assistant coach Bruce Weber) in the first-ever game at Bramlage Coliseum on Nov. 26, 1988.

Down by as many as five points in the first half, including by one (22-21) at the half, the Wildcats looked like a completely different team in the second half, more than doubling their first-half production with a 46-point second half that came on 51.6 percent (16-of-31) shooting, including 55.6 percent (5-of-9) from 3-point range. It was the most second-half points since scoring 50 points in a come-from-behind win over West Virginia at home on Jan. 9, 2019. Of Diarra’s 23-points, 15 came in the second half, while senior Makol Mawien posted the majority of his third double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds after halftime (8 points and 8 rebounds). With Tuesday’s win, K-State is now 91-25 (.784) all-time in season openers dating to the first season in 1903, including a 79-9 (.898) mark at home. The Wildcats have a 26-2 (.929) record in season openers played at Bramlage Coliseum. Overall, the team is now 28-4 (.875) at Bramlage Coliseum in home openers. The win also extended its winning streak to 30 games against non-conference opponents at Bramlage Coliseum since 2015-16. Head coach Bruce Weber is now 7-1 (.875) in season openers at K-State. K-State went 2-0 in exhibition play, knocking off Emporia State, 86-49, on Oct. 25 before a 66-56 win over Washburn on Oct. 30. The Wildcats have now won 26 consecutive exhibition games at Bramlage Coliseum since 2003, including 16 straight under Weber. Xavier Sneed (14.0 ppg.) was one of 4 Wildcats to average double figures in exhibition play, along with Antonio Gordon (11.0), Montavious Murphy (10.5) and Makol Mawien (10.0).