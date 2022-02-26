Game Preview: Wildcats vs Iowa State
Kansas State faces Iowa State in a quick turnaround game after they played just two weeks ago. K-State erased a 15-point second half deficit by using an 18-4 run and clutch play in overtime to take down the Cyclones in Ames.
Iowa State's offense was very good in the first half, but the Wildcats won largely due to a defense that held them to only 0.73 points per possession and a 35.7 percent eFG% (effective field goal percentage) in the second half and overtime.
The Cyclones had a turnover rate of 26.8 percent in the first meeting and Kansas State got to the free throw line 18 times, nine more than Iowa State.
TJ Otzelberger's club has won three straight games since then that have included a pair of three-point wins over TCU and West Virginia, plus a convincing win over Oklahoma. K-State will face a team coming off two of their best three offensive games this season.
The Cyclones have recorded 1.24 and 1.31 points per possession in their last two contests. They shot 53 percent or better from distance in both games and hit 74 percent of their twos versus and Oklahoma and 57 percent against the Mountaineers.
Kansas State certainly needs to start better at home. Spotting your opponent 13 points is never a good idea. There should be a much better scout on forward Aljaz Kunc, but the keys are going to be slowing down Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter.
Those two are their best scorers and sparked the impressive offensive performances in the last two games from the league's eighth-best efficiency offense. Needless to say, if Iowa State has an eFG% of 60 percent or better and is scoring 1.2 points per possession, K-State will be in trouble.
The Cyclones are a poor rebounding team and struggle to get to the free throw line, plus their best defensive factor is forcing turnovers. That makes them a good matchup for Kansas State.
It will likely come down to K-State's consistency on offense and their shot-making ability. They'll be in good shape if they about half of their two-point attempts and are in the neighborhood of 35 percent from deep.
Brockington is back to playing at a first team all-Big 12 level and is coming off perhaps his best game at Iowa State with 35 points versus West Virginia, while hitting 5 of 8 from the three-point line.
He scored 27 against K-State in Ames, but was slowed down a bit down the stretch due to Mike McGuirl's defense. The Wildcats will have to make some adjustments, but limiting him will be a huge part of the game.
Hunter only scored six points and missed both of his three-pointers against Kansas State the first time, but the freshman has scored 13 points per game since and converted on 4 of 8 from distance over the last three games. He's also the Cyclones' best distributor.
Gabe Kalscheur is Iowa State's volume three-point shooter, but he is only hitting 27.6 percent from that range in conference play. Kalscheur scored eight points versus the Wildcats in Ames but is fresh off one of his best games in conference action.
He scored 17 against the Mountaineers and was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.
K-State should know who Aljaz Kunc is after the forward made 5 of 9 from the three-point line and scored 19 points in the first matchup. He has scored 7.3 points per game and is 3 of 11 from deep since that game, while remaining in his starting role.
George Conditt continues to start at the '5' spot. He scored seven points and had seven rebounds in Ames, but he has 14 points and five rebounds total over the last three games.
Caleb Grill really struggled in the first game. He scored just two points and went bucketless on nine attempts from behind the three-point line. He has a combined eight points and is 2 of 5 from deep in the three games following the first meeting.
But he will be motivated to play better in his return home to Kansas.
Tristan Enaruna did not play in the first game, but the Kansas transfer has 10 points in the last two games, but only one rebound. Jaden Walker is the final key contributor. The big guard only recorded one turnover in game one, but he has six points and three rebounds in their last two games.
SUMMARY AND PREDICTION
HOW TO WATCH: ESPNU
TIP TIME: 1:00 P.M. CST
FAN: Kansas State is clearly in must-win mode and I see them team playing well after a couple of tough losses. They have always seemed to respond this season when they are seemingly done and they will do it again on Saturday in Manhattan. Brockington will still get his and score 20-plus points, but K-State holds down his teammates just enough and has a great shooting night to complete the season sweep of the Cyclones with a 74-67 win.
DY: Brockington has to cool off at some point. Why not on Saturday? It's a setback spot for Iowa State after an impressive come-from-behind victory over West Virginia. Meanwhile, Kansas State should be poised for a bounceback performance. Everything is pointing towards another Wildcats win over the Cyclones. K-State stays alive with a 66-61 victory.
FLANDO: It is a do-or-die situation for K-State. Being on the wrong side of the bubble means they have to come out on top of Iowa State for a second time in order to remain in the NCAA Tournament picture. Kansas State was whacked by Kansas on Tuesday and the Cyclones escaped with a win over the Mountaineers less than 72 hours ago. Perhaps that extra day of rest will come in handy this afternoon for the Wildcats. Brockington is hot at the right time for Iowa State. But K-State should bounce back, defensively. The Cyclones hit some tough shots, but the Wildcats find a way, 73-70.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.