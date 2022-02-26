Game Preview: Wildcats vs Iowa State

Kansas State faces Iowa State in a quick turnaround game after they played just two weeks ago. K-State erased a 15-point second half deficit by using an 18-4 run and clutch play in overtime to take down the Cyclones in Ames.

Iowa State's offense was very good in the first half, but the Wildcats won largely due to a defense that held them to only 0.73 points per possession and a 35.7 percent eFG% (effective field goal percentage) in the second half and overtime.

The Cyclones had a turnover rate of 26.8 percent in the first meeting and Kansas State got to the free throw line 18 times, nine more than Iowa State.

TJ Otzelberger's club has won three straight games since then that have included a pair of three-point wins over TCU and West Virginia, plus a convincing win over Oklahoma. K-State will face a team coming off two of their best three offensive games this season.

The Cyclones have recorded 1.24 and 1.31 points per possession in their last two contests. They shot 53 percent or better from distance in both games and hit 74 percent of their twos versus and Oklahoma and 57 percent against the Mountaineers.

Kansas State certainly needs to start better at home. Spotting your opponent 13 points is never a good idea. There should be a much better scout on forward Aljaz Kunc, but the keys are going to be slowing down Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter.

Those two are their best scorers and sparked the impressive offensive performances in the last two games from the league's eighth-best efficiency offense. Needless to say, if Iowa State has an eFG% of 60 percent or better and is scoring 1.2 points per possession, K-State will be in trouble.

The Cyclones are a poor rebounding team and struggle to get to the free throw line, plus their best defensive factor is forcing turnovers. That makes them a good matchup for Kansas State.

It will likely come down to K-State's consistency on offense and their shot-making ability. They'll be in good shape if they about half of their two-point attempts and are in the neighborhood of 35 percent from deep.