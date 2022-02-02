Game Preview: Wildcats vs Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State and Kansas State meet in Manhattan in a battle of 10-10 teams trying to turn around their seasons in the second half of Big 12 play. The Cowboys started 6-1, but they are 4-9 since and coming off a nine-point loss to Florida in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. They do have some nice wins, including in Waco against Baylor and at home over Texas. Oklahoma State's other Big 12 victories came against TCU and their best non-conference wins came over NC State and Oral Roberts. Neither ranked in the NET top 100. Mike Boynton's club is strongest on defense, featuring the Big 12's sixth-best efficiency defense at 0.96 points per possession, but they are No. 17 nationally for the season. The Cowboys defend the paint well, where they allow just 45.7 percent on two-point baskets (No. 2), though league opponents have made 33.7 percent from deep (No. 8). Oklahoma State pressures the ball with the No. 1 defense in steal rate in the Big 12 and force a turnover rate of 22.7 percent (No. 4). They also allow a very low free throw rate of 27.2 percent (No. 3). The Cowboys are a poor defensive rebounding unit. They allow opponents to grab 31.7 percent of their misses (No. 8). Oklahoma State's offense is last in the league at 0.91 points per possession and rank No. 155, nationally.

Mike Boynton

Their best quality is taking care of the ball. Their turnover rate is only 19.2 percent (No. 3). They do get to the free throw line at a rate of 31.7 percent (No. 4), but they only make 66.9 percent (No. 8). Their offensive rebounding rate of 29.9 percent ranks fifth in the league. Boynton's Cowboys don't shoot it well at all. They make only 42.5 percent of their two-point attempts (No. 10) and 30.3 percent of their shots from behind the three-point line (No. 6). That equals out to an eFG% (effective field goal percentage) of 43.4 percent (No. 10). Points in the paint and finishing around the rim has been a large factor in each of K-State's last three losses. Oklahoma State is a poor two-point shooting team, but the Wildcats haven't been much better. The team that can make some twos will have an advantage. Kansas State is the better perimeter shooting team and must continue to hit shots. Offensive rebounding is not a dominant trait for the Cowboys, but everyone has been hitting the glass well against K-State. They must be better in this game and can take advantage of a poor Oklahoma State team in that department. Both teams take pretty good care of the basketball, but the Wildcats must watch the pressure defense from the Cowboys.

Guard Isaac Likekele continues to do a little bit of everything for Oklahoma State. He leads the team in rebounds at 6.1, dishes out 3.1 assists per game and scores 8.4 points per game. Likekele hasn't hit a three-pointer in Big 12 play and has an offensive rating of 0.94. Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson leads them in league play at 11.4 points per game. He only hits 25.9 percent from distance on 3.4 attempts per game, but Thompson shoots it over 10 times per game and has an offensive rating of 0.97. Avery Anderson is another solid perimeter player and scores 9.5 points per game and averages 2.4 assists per game. He is a three-point threat for the Cowboys at 33.3 percent on three attempts per game. He is turnover prone, too at 2.5 per game and has an offensive rating of 0.84. Bryce Williams is the wild card at guard because he hasn't played the last three games with an ankle injury. Williams is similar to Anderson with 3.2 assists per game, to go with 3.2 turnovers, averaging 8.5 points per game and hitting 31 percent from beyond the arc for an offensive rating of 0.80. Memphis seven-foot transfer Moussa Cisse starts as the Cowboys' only big. He's averaging 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. Keylan Boone is the sixth man for Oklahoma State and averages 6.3 points per game. He is the highest volume three-point shooter at five attempts per game and is making 35 percent of them. Rondel Walker starts, but he is more of a role player and other contributors off the bench are Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, Tyreek Smith and Kalib Boone.

SUMMARY AND PREDICTION

HOW TO WATCH: ESPNU TIP TIME: 8:00 P.M. CST FAN: Kansas State has players with pride and I don't believe we'll see them quit on the season. They will respond from poor performances the last two games and play well against an Oklahoma State team that can have trouble scoring and making shots. Wildcats prevail, 70-61. DY: The line is about right to me, with K-State as the two-point favorite. What Cowboys team shows up on a nightly basis is anyone's guess, and really the same thing could be said for Kansas State for the most part. While the Wildcats should be motivated after looking incredibly lackluster on the road against Ole Miss, Oklahoma State could have a lot of wind out of their sails after collapsing against Florida. To me, the psychology of the matchup favors K-State and they are the home team. The Wildcats sneak past the Cowboys, 64-60. FLANDO: Both teams need a win to avoid solidifying a spot as a bottom-dweller in the Big 12. Kansas State and Oklahoma State are each in the midst of three-game losing streaks and neither can afford to make it four. We know K-State will have decent guard play, but it is the bigs that still remain a liability. Without any consistency from the frontcourt, it is hard to believe they will be able to topple the Cowboys. Oklahoma State knocked off Baylor in Waco when the Wildcats didn't come close to competing against the Bears. If Boynton's club comes in focused, they will beat Kansas State in Manhattan. The Cowboys win, 63-59.