Game Preview: Wildcats vs Wichita State

Kansas State and Wichita State face each other for the first time in 18 seasons. K-State was led by Jeremiah Massey's 23 points and 11 rebounds the last time they played. The Wildcats scored 0.81 points per possession, but won a grinder over the Shockers. The Shockers are in year two of the Isaac Brown era after the long-time Gregg Marshall assistant took over when Marshall was dismissed. Brown's teams have kept the same tough-minded, play angry mentality and the Shockers are off to a 6-1 start, with an overtime loss to the undefeated Arizona Wildcats. They are coming off a pair of road wins over Missouri and Oklahoma State. This year's Shocker team is led by its defense, which is ranked No. 31 in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency rankings and allowing 0.92 points per possession. Their strength is their pressure, as indicated by forcing turnovers on 25.3 percent of opponent possessions (No. 13). Opponents are making 49.2 percent of their twos (No. 166) but only 26.3 percent of their threes (No. 21) for an allowed eFG% (effective field goal percentage) of 45.6 percent (No. 63). Their defensive rebounding is average, as they are allowing opponents to grab 27.7 percent of their misses (No. 161). The Shockers do allow a high free throw rate of 33.2 percent (No. 244), but that is also a common byproduct of defensive pressure.

Tyson Etienne (USA Today)

Offensively, Wichita State has an adjusted efficiency of 1.05, which ranks 101st in the nation. The Shockers are a poor shooting team. They are making only 45.1 percent of their two-point attempts (No. 277) and 33.1 percent from distance (No. 176) for an eFG% of 47.0 percent (No. 252). 42.5 percent of their field goal attempts are from three-point land (No. 86). They turn it over on 21.0 percent of their possessions (No. 257), but hit the offensive glass hard with an offensive rebounding rate of 31.5 percent (No. 98). Their FT rate is 30.4 percent (No. 168), and they only make 65.9 percent (No. 287). The stats would suggest that we'll see a grinder and the first time to 60 points likely wins the game. Expect lots of turnover and free throws and the team that can hit some threes could be the one with the advantage. Kansas State looks to be a better shooting team this year, but they only shot 13.6 percent and 28.6 percent in games against Arkansas and Illinois.

Tyson Etienne is the best player for the Shockers. The 6-foot-2 guard is a high-volume player, with a usage of nearly 25 percent and taking nearly 30 percent of the shots for Wichita State when he's on the floor. He averages 16.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game with an offensive rating of 0.97, down from 1.14 his first 2 seasons. Etienne takes nearly nine threes per game, hitting on 32.7 percent of them this season after averaging 39% in his first two years. 6-foot-6 freshman guard Ricky Council has a couple of starts, but he has been coming off of the bench the last four games. Council is second in scoring at 11.1 points per game, while grabbing 4.6 rebounds. His offensive rating of 1.04 is one of the better marks for the Shockers and he's hitting 50 percent from beyond the arc on nearly three attempts per game. 6-foot-8 center Morris Udeze averages 9.0 points per game and leads Wichita State with 5.6 rebounds per game. He is a high usage player at 25.5 percent, but he only has an offensive rating of 0.83. Udeze also blocks 2.6 shots per game. 6-foot-5 guard Dexter Dennis and 6-foot-11 forward Kenny Pohto both average 6.9 points per game. Dennis is a solid rebounder at 4.7 per game and has an offensive rating of 0.92, while hitting 25.8 percent from three-point land on 4.4 attempts per game. Pohto is a big that will step out and shoot it. He's hitting 25 percent from the three-point line on 2.3 attempts per game. 6-foot-2 guard Craig Porter isn't a scorer at only 3.9 points per game, but he is second on the team in rebounding at 5.3 per game, while leading the Shockers with 2.4 assists per game. Porter has the lowest offensive rating for WSU at 0.81. 6-1 guard Qua Grant is another key reserve that averaging 6.3 points per game, along with 2.7 rebounds. Grant is hitting 28.6 percent from distance, while attempting three per game. 6-foot-8 forward Joe Pleasant starts at the '4', but he has a reserve role with a low usage and averaging 2.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Mike McGuirl (Getty)

SUMMARY AND PREDICTION

FAN: Both teams have been tested this season and Wichita State has the true road experience, which will be a plus for them. K-State faced a pair of really good teams in Kansas City, and while Arkansas put it on the Wildcats early, Kansas State played well most of the game against Illinois before a second half surge put them away. The Shockers don't look to be quite on the level of either of those teams, but it will take a great effort from the Wildcats to win in Wichita. K-State's improved shooting shows up against quality competition and is a difference-maker, plus their trio of defenders in Selton Miguel, Mark Smith and Mike McGuirl will help slow down Etienne. Wildcats grab the win, 67-63. DY: It won't be similar to any game yet this season. Kansas State hasn't been in a true rock fight, yet. Illinois was close, but it won't compare to what we see on Sunday evening at InTrust Arena in Wichita. The three-point line should be the difference in such a turnover-happy, free throw happy game where both teams struggle to score 60. Can the Wildcats be that team? I don't think so on the road. K-State falls to Wichita State, 61-55.