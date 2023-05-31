On Wednesday afternoon the Big 12 and K-State announced game times for a handful of games in the 2023 season. For the Wildcats, their three non-conference games were unveiled as well as their Friday night game to be played at Oklahoma State in early October.

K-State will start their season at home against SEMO on September 2nd with a night kickoff and televised game on ESPN+. The last time K-State didn't play their game against an FCS opponent at 6:00 PM was in 2009 against Tennessee Tech, but the Wildcats still started that season at home at night time against an FCS opponent with UMASS.

The following week K-State will welcome Sun Belt foe Troy to Manhattan, and unlike last season's non-conference Group of 5 game against Tulane, this game gets placed on linear TV. The Wildcats and Trojans will kick off at 11:00 AM on FS1.

The non-conference finale sees K-State return to Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri for the first time since 2010. K-State and Missouri kicked off at 11:00 AM in 2022 on ESPN2, and this season with the game at Mizzou, kickoff remains at 11:00 AM but will be televised on the SEC Network.

The other announced start time for K-State is their Friday, October 6th game at Oklahoma State, which will kick at 6:00 PM on ESPN. K-State and Oklahoma State is one of five games this season in Big 12 conference play that will be played on a Thursday or Friday.

Other notable start times around the Big 12 include the Big 12 Championship staying at 11:00 AM and televised on ABC for the December 2nd game.

The first Big 12 games of the 2023 season will kick off on Thursday, August 31st when UCF hosts Kent State at 6:00 PM on FS1 and Kansas hosts Missouri State at 7:00 PM on ESPN+.