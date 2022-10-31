Fresh off a 48-0 stomping of No. 9 Oklahoma State, Kansas State continues its two-game homestand against Texas this weekend. The Wildcats have shot up to No. 13 in the AP Top 25, a bump of nine spots, and all eyes will be on the College Football Playoff Committee's initial rankings that come out on Tuesday.

Just on the outside of the Top 25 this week was Texas. The Longhorns had a week off to recover from their road loss to Oklahoma State, which saw Quinn Ewers throw three interceptions and blow a double-digit lead.

Texas' season has been strange, they lost to Alabama in an early season game by one point and then fell in overtime against Texas Tech to start Big 12 play. They were also a Xavier Hutchinson drop away from losing at home to Iowa State. But since returning from injury Quinn Ewers has looked strong and also helped lead a 49-0 thrashing over rival Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl.

Running back Bijan Robinson has raced for 920 yards and continues to be one of the best in the country. Opposite the Texas playmaker will be a playmaker from Texas wearing purple and silver. Deuce Vaughn has totaled 902 yards on the ground this season and had another electric performance this past Saturday, going for 158 against Oklahoma State. That is the most a single player has run for on Oklahoma State this season.

For the Wildcats, they will try to build off the dominant win against a top-ten opponent and try to find ways to back it up. Quarterback will be a question to be answered again, as Adrian Martinez will have more time to heal up and was only ruled out 25 minutes before the kickoff of the Oklahoma State game. Will Howard has now played in two games this season, having two left if he wants to preserve his redshirt.

Similar to Oklahoma State, Howard could possibly get the start for K-State against Texas for the third consecutive year. In 2020, the Wildcats lost at home 69-31 to the Horns, followed up by last year's day-after-Thanksgiving affair in Austin, a 22-17 loss.

The Wildcats were able to get out of the game with Oklahoma State absent of more injury problems and might see the return of Martinez at quarterback and Daniel Green at linebacker for the late kick against Texas.

TV Time/Info

Texas at No. 13 K-State 6:00 PM FS1

PxP: Jason Benetti | Analyst: Brock Huard | Sidelines: Allison Williams



