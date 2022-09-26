Last week, the Big 12 announced that Texas Tech and Kansas State would kick off at 11:00 AM on ESPN+, a pretty good indication of what the college football powers that be thought of that matchup. Both teams were coming off losses, and in the case of the Wildcats, it wasn’t an inspiring one.

One week later, things are drastically different with the two programs coming off monster wins to start conference play. Texas Tech with their first home win against Texas since the Michael Crabtree catch in 2008. The Wildcats, are a little more familiar with the feeling of beating a top-ten Oklahoma team. Chris Klieman has done it three of the four seasons he has been in Manhattan, and going back to 2012 the Wildcats have beaten the Sooners five times. Bouncing back and scoring 41 points after only getting ten on Tulane was significant enough though, now add that it was against an improved Oklahoma defense and the perceived playoff hope in the Big 12.





Both teams had a quarterback play at a level higher than anticipated in their ranked wins on Saturday. Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith has been filling in for the injured Tyler Shough and threw five interceptions combined against Houston and NC State. Against the Longhorns, however, Smith was perfect with 38 completions on 56 passes, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

As for Smith’s upcoming foe under center, Adrian Martinez had struggled to throw the ball early in the season. Even admitted after the Oklahoma game that he felt like he left some “heart out there” against Tulane. Through three weeks, Martinez had only thrown for a total of 304 yards and one touchdown. Amidst calls to “cut it loose” from his head coach throughout the week leading up to the game against Oklahoma, Martinez came out and looked like he did just that.

Martinez opened the game 8/13 with 99 yards and a touchdown through the air to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead. Each time the Sooners got a score, he had the answer, most answers came with the aggressive running he employed against the Sooners. Totaling 148 rushing yards and four scores on the ground, to go with a final total of 21 completions on 34 attempts and 234 yards passing.

In addition to other differences between the teams, Deuce Vaughn was held under 100 yards against Tulane but rose above that number for the Wildcats. In three games against Oklahoma that was the first time, Vaughn eclipsed the century mark. As for the Red Raiders, the game against Texas was the first time this season against an FBS team they won the turnover battle.

The Wildcats have won the last six matchups against Texas Tech, including last year’s momentum-swinging comeback win in Lubbock. The Red Raiders last won in Manhattan in 2008, with Mike Leach outgunning Ron Prince 58-28.



