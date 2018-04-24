For about a year, Lawrence Free State cornerback Keenan Garber has been a target for Kansas State. He received a lot of attention from the Wildcats in the last calendar year and has visited several times. His speed jumps off the page, and he is a playmaker on both sides of the ball for the Freebirds.

It hasn’t just been K-State that has shown a high interest in his services.

Arkansas and Iowa State have as well, and he jumped onto their radars after a strong camp performance on their campuses last summer.

Garber was in Manhattan once again this past weekend, visiting for the Spring Game.

“As always, it was a good visit,” he said. “I’m just building more relationships with the coaches.”

For Garber, it was an important visit. Tom Hayes is no longer in charge of the secondary at K-State. It is now a group that works under the direction of Brian Norwood, a new assistant for the Lawrence native to impress.

That relationship will be key for him, as well as getting to know others on the staff better as well.

“I spoke with most of the coaches while I was there,” Garber pointed out. “I had conversations with coach (Taylor) Braet, coach (Collin) Klein, coach (Brian) Norwood and coach (Andre) Coleman. I’m starting to get to know more of them, also.”