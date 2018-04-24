For about a year, Lawrence Free State cornerback Keenan Garber has been a target for Kansas State. He received a lot of attention from the Wildcats in the last calendar year and has visited several times. His speed jumps off the page, and he is a playmaker on both sides of the ball for the Freebirds.
It hasn’t just been K-State that has shown a high interest in his services.
Arkansas and Iowa State have as well, and he jumped onto their radars after a strong camp performance on their campuses last summer.
Garber was in Manhattan once again this past weekend, visiting for the Spring Game.
“As always, it was a good visit,” he said. “I’m just building more relationships with the coaches.”
For Garber, it was an important visit. Tom Hayes is no longer in charge of the secondary at K-State. It is now a group that works under the direction of Brian Norwood, a new assistant for the Lawrence native to impress.
That relationship will be key for him, as well as getting to know others on the staff better as well.
“I spoke with most of the coaches while I was there,” Garber pointed out. “I had conversations with coach (Taylor) Braet, coach (Collin) Klein, coach (Brian) Norwood and coach (Andre) Coleman. I’m starting to get to know more of them, also.”
The name of the game for Garber will be to perform so well that programs are impressed enough to throw him an offer. That is what he has been working towards all offseason.
For Kansas State, Garber will likely have the chance to put together strong enough senior film as well to impress. But working with Norwood at camp in Manhattan during the month of June will be a big stage of his recruitment.
“They have mentioned camp a lot,” he shared. “I’m just waiting to go prove myself at camp. I’m working on just everything in general to be ready for it.”
The last time we spoke with Garber regarding his recruitment was on March 12, and he was very forward about what he wanted to accomplish.
“Basically, (Kansas State) just wants me to keep grinding and to come to camp in the summer.
"I’m willing to do whatever it takes (for an offer).”