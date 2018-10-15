Gardner comments on commit status following K-State visit
One of the more important visits of the entire 2019 recruiting cycle for Kansas State occurred this past weekend, when the Wildcats hosted commit Velton Gardner of Dallas. The Skyline High product ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news