Georgia safety VJ Payne commits to the Wildcats

Kansas State has struck in Georgia once again by gaining a commitment from Buford safety VJ Payne.

Payne adds to a rich tradition of Wildcats in the Peach State. K-State has had at least one player from Georgia in each recruiting class since 2014.

He plays for a notorious high school powerhouse in the southeast and was hosted by fellow Georgia native and safety TJ Smith during his official visit to Manhattan, which won the Wildcats his services.

The help of Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman put Kansas State over the edge for Payne, defeating Vanderbilt and Boston College for his verbal pledge.

Stay tuned to KSO over the next few days for a breakdown of Payne's game and a full assessment of what his commitment means for Chris Klieman and the Wildcats.