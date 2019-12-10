The offer: New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com and any retail store locations in the United States, and Puerto Rico.

PROMO CODE = NIKE

-Link to creating a new user account: https://kansasstate.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=NIKE (remember to enter promo code NIKE)

-For those already with a registered account (and are signed in): https://kansasstate.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=NIKE (remember to enter promo code NIKE)

If you're an existing monthly subscriber attempting to upgrade to annual and get this deal, users simply need to visit their user profile, and visit the subscription tab (sign in required). From there, see the subscription module - hit the upgrade button. Remember to enter the promo code of NIKE.

***Key Notes***

- Have an updated email address in your user profile. We will email you the certificate.

- This offer can not be combined with any other promotion on Rivals.com.

- Valid for new annual subscriptions only.

- Please allow up to seven business days for delivery of the NIKE digital gift code.

- Offer is valid while supplies last, and will not extend beyond December 31, 2019.

- Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone.

For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us