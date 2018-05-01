KSO is going to help you get to know all of the members of the 2018 Kansas State recruiting class who were not present for spring football.
We start this series with junior college transfer defensive tackle Tyquilo Moore.
1. When do you plan to get to Manhattan?
I plan on getting to Manhattan sometime late May, around the 24th or the 25th.
2. What’s your height and weight right this moment?
I am currently 6-foot-4, 300 pounds.
3. What fellow recruits/current players are you talking most with?
I have mostly been talking with current players. I’ve talked with Luke Sowa, Jahron McPherson and Trey Dishon.
4. What have you been working on since your season ended?
I have been working on my speed and agility, trying to be more violent with my hands.
5. What would you need to get better at to play early?
With me being a tall defensive tackle, my pad level usually is something that gets me in trouble. Getting better with my pad level is the difference-maker with me.
6. What are your goals for your first season?
My goal is to be a part of the Academic All-Big 12 team and do whatever it takes to help make my team better.
7. Tell me something people think is unique about you?
The most unique thing about me would have to be my name, people never pronounce it right at first but I’m used to it. (It's pronounced Tie-KEY-low).
8. What school finished second in your recruitment?
UNLV finished second. I planned on going on an official visit the following weekend after I visited K-State, but my heart is here in Manhattan.
9. What assistant are you the closest with?
I would say it is a tie between Coach (Travis) Britz and Coach (Taylor) Braet, two of my favorite guys. Especially with Taylor being a Butler guy.
10. What advice would you give to other recruits after going through the process?
The advice I would give them is just to stay patient and don’t rush the recruiting process. It may seem tough at times, and it may seem as if teams are uninterested in you, but just focus on your grades and the rest will fall together.
Someone will believe in you and take a shot on you.