KSO is going to help you get to know all of the members of the 2018 Kansas State recruiting class who were not present for spring football. We start this series with junior college transfer defensive tackle Tyquilo Moore.

Tyquilo Moore hopes to be able to help K-State out immediately as a junior college transfer. Derek Young/KSO

1. When do you plan to get to Manhattan? I plan on getting to Manhattan sometime late May, around the 24th or the 25th. 2. What’s your height and weight right this moment? I am currently 6-foot-4, 300 pounds. 3. What fellow recruits/current players are you talking most with? I have mostly been talking with current players. I’ve talked with Luke Sowa, Jahron McPherson and Trey Dishon. 4. What have you been working on since your season ended? I have been working on my speed and agility, trying to be more violent with my hands. 5. What would you need to get better at to play early? With me being a tall defensive tackle, my pad level usually is something that gets me in trouble. Getting better with my pad level is the difference-maker with me.