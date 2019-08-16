Kansas State senior running back James Gilbert updated the media on his progress, and that of all the running backs, after practice on Thursday in Manhattan.

Kansas State senior running back James Gilbert. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

How competitive are things at running back? “It’s been pretty good. Competition brings out the best in all of us. I feel like having three guys who could be the starter brings the best out of all of us. I feel like we’re good, good in the room for young guys and upperclassmen, so it’s going to be a pretty good season.” On understanding the playbook… “I feel like the transition from the spring to the summertime, we had a lot of player-run practices. So I dug deep into the playbook and understood the concepts of what we’re trying to do, they whys behind running a route or running this way. So, I really got comfortable with the offense and know what’s going on.” On Jordon Brown… “I feel like he’s a good, versatile player. He can do good stuff in space and catch the ball. He makes really good cuts, so I think he’s bringing that versatility into the running back room.”

Kansas State senior running back Jordon Brown (6). (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

On RBs catching the football… “Coach (Brian) Anderson always says our offense is running-back friendly. They are going to have us in a lot of things. We have packages where we have three running backs in the game. So we’ve got to run routes, block, run the ball, obviously. So, this offense is running-back friendly.” How much did you catch the ball at Ball State? “Not a lot. This past season, 2018, I caught 15 passes. So I feel like I’m adding that more and more to my game so I can feel like I’m more comfortable outside in the slot, running routes and getting the ball.” On the offensive line… “I feel like everybody is still learning the system, learning the playbook. As the season goes on and we get closer to it I feel like the holes are going to be there, since we have so much experience on the offensive side of the ball.”

On playing with multiple RBs on the field… “I’ve played in 30 personnel (three running backs, no tight ends), so it’s not going to be anything different for me. I love having all of us on the field, because you never know who’s going to get the ball.” On the fullbacks… “In our offense we use a lot of 20 (two running backs, no tight ends) and 22 (two backs, two tight ends) personnel, we like to have the bigger guys in the backfield to establish the run. I think having those bigger bodies – the defense isn’t going to want to stop that – so it will be a good situation for us on offense.” Comparing camp to Ball State… “I feel like there is more speed, the game is more faster. I’ve been playing for a couple of years, though, so the game has slowed down for me just learning the playbook, getting comfortable. I feel like it’s any other fall camp for me.”

Kansas State freshman running back Joe Ervin. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

On the younger running backs… “Our offense is really complicated. We run a pro-style offense. A lot of teams on the college level use no-huddle, throw the signals up, then you get the play, line up and go. In this offense you have to actually know the formations, know where everybody is lining up and what everybody is doing. I feel like the freshmen are coming along really well, and I feel like there is a lot on their plate right now, but somewhere down the road it will pay off for them. There are some big things for the guys in the room right now.” On being at K-State for spring ball… “It helped me a lot. They always said if you are going to grad transfer being at spring ball will help a lot to get acclimated to the culture, the playbook, the coaches and all of that. I think that spring ball helped me a lot to be where I am at camp right now.” Best play somebody has made in practice lately? “I would say Malik Knowles on a fade route. Skylar (Thompson) hit him, and I feel like he just went up and made a great play and snatched the ball out of air from a defender, so I feel like that was the highlight play of the week for me.”

Kansas State redshirt freshman wide receiver Malik Knowles. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

On your relationship with Jordon Brown… “We get along with each other really cool. We text each other every day. I feel like we can relate to each other since we went through the process and played at other schools. I feel like we have a lot of stuff in common, talk every day and watch film every day.” On Harry Trotter… “Harry is getting more comfortable every day. He seems like he’s been playing this offense for years, so every day he’s getting better and doing his thing.” Is it a friendly competition knowing you are all going to play? “It’s not going to be like, ‘Who’s the starter?’ It’s running back by committee; anybody can start in this offense. Everybody is good enough to play. We just need to keep making each other better, and I feel like the running back room is going to keep the team on our back and keep pounding away.”

Kansas State junior tailback Harry Trotter (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)