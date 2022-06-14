Grad transfer Desi Sills commits to Kansas State

Kansas State added its ninth scholarship player for the 2022-2023 season in the form of Arkansas State grad transfer guard Desi Sills. He played his first three seasons at Arkansas before transferring to Arkansas State for his fourth season.

Sills actually signed with Auburn last offseason but academic eligibility issues impeded his move and he instead chose to head to his hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas and play for the Red Wolves.

His three-point shooting numbers dipped from his time at Arkansas. For the Red Wolves, he scored his most points per game in a season, 12.6, on 44.6 percent shooting from the field and 25.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Sills' sophomore season at Arkansas was his most consistent. He started over half the season, scored 10.6 points per game and was 33 percent from behind the three-point line.

His career per game averages are 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals. His career shooting percentages are 43.5 percent from the field, 52.2 percent from inside the perimeter, 32.8 from deep and 68.9 percent from the free throw line.

Sills is a physical shooting guard and, offensively, likes to takes threes or look to attack the rim. He does his best work off the catch, and therefore, may be used more off the ball in the Kansas State backcourt that will feature Markquis Nowell as the primary ball-handler.

Jerome Tang and his staff defeated Mississippi State, LSU, Arizona State and others for Sills' services. He will use his fifth and final year of eligibility in Manhattan.

He could be considered the best instant impact addition the Wildcats have landed thus far, as they still look to fill out the rest of the roster that has four open scholarships still available to use.