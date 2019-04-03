Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 14:36:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Grill considering K-State official visit

Lv6ycloixbiaredmn7py
Grill has added an offer from Iowa State and may officially visit Kansas State.
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State’s recruiting efforts in basketball are not finished in the Class of 2019, despite having signatures from Montavious Murphy, Antonio Gordon and Dajuan Gordon. Technically, the Wildcats ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}