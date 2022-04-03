2023 San Antonio cornerback Haeven Watson recaps visit

Kansas State invited in plenty of 2023 targets in for Junior day at the beginning of March. That included offered and un-offered recruits that K-State has kept tabs on for the previous several months

One of those who hasn't received an offer from the Wildcats was Haeven Watson, a defensive back out of San Antonio, Texas.

"I toured the campus and facilities and really learned a lot about the university," Watson said. "The staff was very welcoming and showed me that they were more than coaches and trainers. They’re a family that I would love to be a part of. I had good conversations with Coach (Chris) Klieman and Coach (Van) Malone, and they really like what they saw from me. I’m excited to get back on campus in the summer."

Watson went into detail about what Klieman and Malone discussed with him during his time in Manhattan.

"They’re both very down to earth and honest people," Watson explained. "A lot of coaches try to sell you a dream, but they were very straight up with me, and I feel like I can trust them. When talking to Coach Klieman, we were mostly getting to know each other on a personal level and sports-wise. When I was talking to Coach Malone, I was picking his brain and trying to get as much information as possible. To be a master of the game, you have to know it."