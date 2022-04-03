2023 San Antonio cornerback Haeven Watson recaps visit
Kansas State invited in plenty of 2023 targets in for Junior day at the beginning of March. That included offered and un-offered recruits that K-State has kept tabs on for the previous several months
One of those who hasn't received an offer from the Wildcats was Haeven Watson, a defensive back out of San Antonio, Texas.
"I toured the campus and facilities and really learned a lot about the university," Watson said. "The staff was very welcoming and showed me that they were more than coaches and trainers. They’re a family that I would love to be a part of. I had good conversations with Coach (Chris) Klieman and Coach (Van) Malone, and they really like what they saw from me. I’m excited to get back on campus in the summer."
Watson went into detail about what Klieman and Malone discussed with him during his time in Manhattan.
"They’re both very down to earth and honest people," Watson explained. "A lot of coaches try to sell you a dream, but they were very straight up with me, and I feel like I can trust them. When talking to Coach Klieman, we were mostly getting to know each other on a personal level and sports-wise. When I was talking to Coach Malone, I was picking his brain and trying to get as much information as possible. To be a master of the game, you have to know it."
The K-State staff sees Watson as a corner in their system, and it is the position the Texas native prefers to play.
Watson hasn't picked up an offer from any of the schools recruiting him, but who he hears from the most includes SMU, Sam Houston State, Louisiana Tech, Furman, Tulsa and Oklahoma State.
He visited Stillwater in January. UTSA, Stephen F. Austin and Baylor have also spoke to the defensive back.
Watson really enjoyed the Kansas State facilities, in particular the training and weight room.
"The weight room was filled with different weights, an indoor hill and a turf grass area," Watson mentioned. "That was something I hadn’t seen before. The training room had equipment I hadn’t seen, and enough space for many different players. The study hall space was interesting because it was filled with computers and easier opportunities to learn."
He made it clear he plans to return to Manhattan in the Summer when K-State conducts various camps at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.