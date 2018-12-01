Hall vs. Hall: Is this process REALLY taking too long?
Welcome back to your favorite (only?) one-man argument: Hall vs. Hall. In this edition the question is simple, is K-State taking too long to announce Bill Snyder's decision? The answer seems obvious to many, but is it as simple as it seems?
Hall Take No. 1: Yes, this process has taken too long.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news