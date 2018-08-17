Welcome back to Hall vs. Hall, your favorite one-man argument. Today the question is simple, who SHOULD start at quarterback for Kansas State?

Let's make some obvious - but important - notes clear. I've only been able to witness the performances of Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton on Saturdays, Spring Games and the one hour of open practice K-State has each year - Fan Appreciation Day. My intention is not to suggest I know better than a coaching staff that sees these options every day of their lives, essentially, and not just on the practice field. I do not know best. But, I do have an opinion. Let's get to it.

Hall Take No. 1: Alex Delton should start at quarterback

Any time last season both Delton and Thompson were available to play, Delton was on the field. The only time both players were good to go and K-State coaches picked Thompson was the Cactus Bowl, a game in which he struggled heavily and had to be replaced by Delton. The Hays product lit UCLA up on the ground in leading the Wildcats to their second straight bowl victory. Delton has legit 4.4 type speed, is very underrated as a thrower by those who don't pay attention to the details and is respected enough by his teammates to be voted as a captain. The strength of this offense is clearly its offensive line and core of running backs. The wide receivers are likely going to struggle at times. If that group doesn't possess a difference maker who can get separation and/or create big plays after the catch, maybe the offense should lean on the quarterback more capable of making explosive plays with his legs.

Hall Take No. 2: Skylar Thompson should start

No, Thompson was not good in the Cactus Bowl. And, yes, that matters. He started the Iowa State game, didn't play great but won the game on the last play. He started at Oklahoma State and burned the Cowboys all day long in what was the most impressive K-State win in years. He engineered a late rally and win at Texas Tech and also was able to help the Wildcats win in Lawrence after being thrust into action. The only game Thompson started in, played significant time and lost was West Virginia - his first career start. Like Delton, he's underrated in his 'weakness.' He's a more than capable runner, having put up 100-plus yards at Oklahoma State before sack yardage knocked it back down. He's easily the most natural thrower - outside of maybe Jake Waters - K-State has had in Snyder 2.0.

Final take: K-State should start Skylar Thompson