GoPowerCat was the first to report that Scottie Hazelton is Kansas State's new defensive coordinator.

We wrote yesterday in Off the Record that Hazelton was the most likely name to become K-State's new defensive coordinator if the Wildcats could come to salary terms with the Wyoming defensive coordinator.

Sources have confirmed to KSO Hazelton has indeed agreed to a deal and will be the Wildcats defensive coordinator, officially.

Class of 2020 Linebacker prospect Matthew Roberts also told our Derek Young there would be a new coach arriving in Manhattan today, but neither Roberts nor Malik Berry were given the name at today's Junior Day.



