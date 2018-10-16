Bill Snyder spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football weekly Tuesday press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Snyder said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Snyder. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

On John Holcbome and Sammy Wheeler... He Said: I've been immensely impressed with both of them. They have given our defense an excellent look working on the scout team. John Holcombe has also worked at wide receiver. Both of them have been excellent for us. We Say: Really positive, engaged answer here. Snyder seems to like both. We reported on the Holcbome WR usage last week on the site, and we've typically heard Wheeler has worked as the No. 1 on the scout team with Holcbome backing him up and working in other spots.

Enthusiasm during the bye week? He Said: We met (Monday) but didn't practice. We didn't practice Sunday. We'll practice today. I think the enthusiasm after the ballgame was appropriate. You love to see that, but you also like to handle it like you've been there before. It's important to see if there is a carryover factor. We Say: Nice to hear they got a couple of days off, we've also heard they moved a practice originally scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Saturday to 10:00 a.m. Saturday to the preference of the players. A couple of things good to hear for the benefit of the players so far on this bye week.

How do you approach this bye week? He Said: We didn't have our normal Monday practice and will have a shorter practice than normal, though. Today's meetings and practice will be centered around Kansas State and what we do. It's really about us. We'll do that the rest of the week and then begin to process some Oklahoma work as well. We Say: This is pretty typical for a bye week, the only exception would be us hearing that K-State may not do much extra from a recruiting perspective on its bye week.

On Hunter Rison... He Said: Hunter hasn't practiced for a while, he's been out with an injury. We got to see him some before the injury, and he was doing fine, doing quite well. But being out for a long period of time, there's a lot to learn. He does have enough experience in college football itself that some of the things he's missing out on will be easier to pick up than newcomers as a freshman. We Say: Good to hear some positive comments on Rison, who we have noticed and reported has not dressed out much on Saturdays this year. The injury isn't good news, but Snyder didn't sound discouraged by his progress.

On the new coordinators so far... He Said: It's like a new player in the program. It takes time. It's one thing to have been around, it's another to have to make decisions in three seconds. It takes time. I think they're doing fine, doing well. We Say: Certainly has been some growth from those coaches so far, will be interesting to see how and if the development continues the next couple of weeks after a bye but also against significantly better competition the next few games.

Thoughts on your philosophy on pace/tempo on offense... He Said: We have the capacity to be able to run our offense at virtually any tempo you would like. You may want to say it's old school, but my thought is defense wins football games. When you defense isn't on the field, they're being successful. Nobody is scoring. Now, I wouldn't trade a five-minute drive that ended in a field goal for a one-play touchdown drive. It's not like we're not trying to score. We snap the ball late in the clock, but that takes time away from their offense being on the field. We Say: All accurate and understand the thoughts. I'm somebody who doesn't personally subscribe to this theory in an all-encompassing manner (you're limiting your offenses chances, too, when you slow it down - both teams play the same 60 minutes) but that doesn't make it wrong. Lots of different coaches see it different ways. A good, honest, interesting answer though. I do agree with trying to shorten games if you don't feel like you have the better team, for what it's worth.

Is 10 carries a game about what you like for Skylar Thompson? He Said: I don't go into a game with a pre-planned number of carries. A lot of last week was scrambles, not QB run game. A lot of it was pulling the ball down and running on pass plays. That's significant, we averaged nine yards a carries on scrambles last year. It's not an accident for us. We Say: Good call on Thompson and how valuable he is as a scrambler. He can really hurt teams running the football from the quarterback position - and take far less direct hits - by avoiding QB power and getting him out on the perimeter more.