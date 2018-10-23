Bill Snyder spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football weekly Tuesday press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Snyder said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Snyder. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

Question: On the running game... He Said: I would attribute it to the fact we are getting better, and obviously I'm pleased with it. The offensive line has, Alex (Barnes) has. We've improved. We Say: No doubt they've improved, but a big part of this also is due largely to the fact Texas (second half), Baylor and Oklahoma State did not stack the box against the K-State running game like previous opponents had and Texas did in the first half. Snyder got to this in the next question, which thrilled me, as I don't understand how the rest of the media hasn't noticed the way defenses have played K-State since the second half of the Texas game. It's not magic. The line has played a little better, as has Barnes, and they deserve tons of credit. But K-State is having more success running the football because teams aren't putting eight men in the box on every snap. They're honoring the pass, too, with Skylar Thompson in the game.

Alex Barnes USA Today

Question: On needing to build on the Oklahoma State win... He Said: (Back to back win stats) are not significant to me. I'd love to win them all in a row, but I don't think about winning or losing consecutive ballgames. I just know we are 3-4 and that's not where we need to be. We Say: Like the answer, too. The storyline isn't trying to win back-to-back games, it's trying to beat a very good Oklahoma football team.

Question: On the win increasing the energy level... He Said: I think they're beyond it now. They were excited after the ballgame, but we have moved past that now. We're not the drudges of college football or where we are. We have practiced well, and if you play as well as you practice you're in every ballgame you play. We Say: I liked the "we're not the drudges of college football," part of this answer, as there's nothing wrong with showing a little confidence and belief that your team is close to being successful.

Kyler Murray Getty Images

Question: On Kyler Murray as a runner... He Said: He's an amazing player. If you sit down and watch him he's an excellent, excellent player. He has great quickness for that position. It's amazing, being 5-foot-10, that he's completing so many of his passes in this conference. He's an excellent quarterback. He finds his players and then also has the capacity to scramble and keep the ball alive. He's an awfully good player. We Say: I think Murray is one of the best players in college football, so I would certainly agree with this well-worded answer from Coach Snyder.

Question: On Army and their success against Oklahoma in reference of time of possession... He Said: Possession time has always been a key. The advantage of utilizing the clock is keeping them off the field and making the opponent less likely to score. The fewer snaps your defense has to take is in most cases probably an advantage for you. We Say: Two thoughts. First, what Army did against Oklahoma is Snyder's dream scenario for this game, except for getting a win. Second, this is a game where I do believe slowing the tempo is good. As I said in this space last week I think that kind of thing is a little overrated, but in a game where you aren't the better team I think shortening the game is very wise.

Question: Why does nobody wear the No. 1 jersey on your team? He Said: There isn't a No. 1 in our program, we're in it all collectively as coaches and players. That's not speaking negatively about any other program or what they do. It's just a team effort for us. We Say: This is what I always assumed, but I never knew for sure. So, figured I'd ask.

Question: On Alex Delton... He Said: He's getting close. We Say: There was a follow up to see if Delton could go this week, and the same "He's getting close," answer was given. I wouldn't expect to see him this week, myself.

Skylar Thompson Grant Flanders

Question: Can Skylar present a threat running against OU? He Said: I think he could. Alex had 150 yards rushing against them last year, but part of it is the system and part of it is him. The same thing applies to Skylar, who may not be as nifty or have as much change of direction as Alex, but he still runs relatively well. We Say: Ironically, and all respect to Coach Snyder, I disagree with this description. I actually think Thompson is a more nifty, shifty runner than Delton, who's got far more straight line speed but has shown little wiggle or ability to make people miss moving laterally.

Question: Will Dalton Schoen be available? He Said: I think so. We Say: I never got the sense his injury was a long-term thing, would expect him to be back next week.

Mike McCoy (23) with Isaiah Harris. Derek Young/KSO