Question: On John Holcombe changing numbers as an indicator he is close to playing... He Said: The number change was what you suggested, to allow him to be on the field. He may have to help us out. He's doing well for us. We Say: Certainly assumed the number change was to allow him to get on the field, and we do believe he was the No. 2 quarterback last week. We think there's a shot, right now, he'll be the No. 2 again this week but with some lack of clarity who will be ahead of him for health reasons.

Question: On Justin Hughes... He Said: I think he's always been a capable player. I think his approach to the game and all the surroundings and all that goes on in football has become more important to him. I think he's made the effort to be the kind of player that's important to have in the program. I think he's grown as a man. He's made a lot of progress in a lot of areas, and it's benefited him on the football field. We Say: Hughes has been arguably the most accountable, honest, interesting player to talk to this season. I didn't know a lot about him, personally, before this year, but the description from Snyder above doesn't surprise me to hear after getting to spend some time around him this year.

Question: On Texas Tech's defense... He Said: They have become a much better defensive football team in a lot of different ways. No doubt about it. We Say: No arguments here, Tech's defense isn't a lights out unit, but they are pretty good and not your "traditional" Texas Tech defense.

Question: On Skylar? He Said: A possibility. We Say: We've heard the same, think he could be available this week for K-State. Nothing set in stone, we'll have to see later on down the line this week.

Question: On monitoring the redshirt rule for guys like Malik Knowles and Lance Robinson... He Said: We are certainly keeping an eye on it. I think the question you're probably trying to ask is if we'd play them beyond four games, and we would if it was something we looked at it as needed. We Say: I don't have a problem with coaches playing true freshman if they think they can help them win. I know it's more popular to say the fifth year is more valuable, which may well be true, but right now there are only four fifth-year seniors on K-State's roster who've gone all the way through the process. And, with the new transfer/redshirt rules, there's no good reason in my mind to save a redshirt if you think it's one of your best players at the position. No need to be irresponsible with it and just randomly play kids more than four games, but if they deserve to play and can help I agree they should play.

Question: On the seniors... He Said: I have a great appreciation for all the young guys, and especially the young guys who stay all the way through. There are a lot of guys who have been persistent and have a fortitude and a commitment to the program and teammates. Their teammates care a lot about them as well. We Say: Nothing wrong with appreciating this group from a fan or coach perspective. The record and results right now are frustrating, no doubt, and need to improve big picture. That doesn't mean, however, the seniors shouldn't be appreciated for their effort.

Question: Has it been a tough year for the seniors? He Said: I think it's been a difficult year for everybody. I think there's a sensitivity to the season that could be a little greater with seniors, because it is your last year. We Say: Absolutely a rough season, no doubt. I know I'm being kind of boring today, but I'm pretty much on the same page with everything so far.

Question: On Delton's second-half running against KU... He Said: It always makes a difference. That's always been a major part of our offense. It can create a degree of difficulty having a quarterback who can run the football. An offense that doesn't run the quarterback is basically playing with 10 guys on offense against 11 on the other side. It cuts the numbers down to a certain degree. We Say: We've written it a bunch, so sorry for being repetitive, but Delton didn't have a single designed carry in the first half before getting 13 in the second half. I think they tried to protect his health a little bit before realizing they couldn't win without running him.

Question: Do the redshirt/transfer rules change your perspective on redshirting? He Said: Not really. I still believe that a youngster is far better in his fifth year of eligibility. It is based on what's best for a young guy. No. 1, he becomes a better player. No. 2 you see a lot of guys get away from college without graduation. It can allow them while still on scholarship to work towards a second major or Master's Degree. I realize the transfer rules... and our thoughts may be contrary to protecting yourself that way. But, if a young guy is not happy or wants to be here, he's probably better off elsewhere. We Say: Well, as I said above, I don't totally subscribe to this philosophy in this day of college football. And, whether he says it or not, I tend to think it's impacted them some. We've already seen a number of true freshman play this year, which isn't typically common. Also, I was kind of floored by the second half of his answer. He's always been very critical of the transfer rules, people leaving the program, etc., but today did a bit of a 180 and showed a lot of understanding of why it makes sense for people to leave if they aren't invested in a program.

Question: On players not being available and how bad they want to win this game? He Said: I don't think there's a game they don't diligently want to win. I have a high degree of confidence that's what they're feeling. We Say: Yeah, no players available today to the media. Doesn't really impact me significantly either way, as it doesn't make the job "harder," but interesting, for sure.