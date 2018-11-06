Bill Snyder spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football weekly Tuesday press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Snyder said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Snyder. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

Question: Isaiah Zuber leads your team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns but was the fifth receiver used in Saturday's game. What kinds of things do you think he needs to improve upon to get back on the field? He Said: It's reliant on what the defense does. If the defense wants to cover any individual player you probably aren't going to be able to get him the ball as much. Whether it's him or a running back. If you line up and take him away... that's why we have to have balance in our offense. We have to have the option or the ability to be versatile. We Say: I asked this question, word for word as written. He completely ignored it in his answer, as to speaking as to why Zuber is not on the field. The answer to why his leading receiver is not on the field is because it's reliant on what the defense does and a desire to be balanced.

Question: David Beaty is coaching Saturday's game with the knowledge he won't return after this season. How difficult of a challenge do you imagine doing a job like his would be in that kind of situation, knowing it's almost over? He Said: Knowing him, I wouldn't see any change in how he approaches it or that it would impact his commitment or desire to it. We Say: This was my question. Good answer for sure, I was certainly curious to see how Bill Snyder would respond to the question of a coach's motivation when they know they won't return the following season. I think Beaty will likely be very motivated, as well, as will his team.

Question: The gap closing between K-State and KU? He Said: I think it has, yes. Last year it was a one-touchdown ballgame late in the ballgame with three minutes to go. It is competitive, very much so. KU has become a competitive football team this year. We Say: I have to say it, right? Yeah, I do. It's competitive because the two programs have moved towards each other in recent years. Kansas is still bad enough that it fired its coach this week to the approval of virtually all observers. They've gotten better, yes, but marginally so.

Question: On Pooka Williams He Said: He is a very talented young guy. He creates problems for us and anyone else as far as the diversity he brings to the table. We Say: Very good back, no doubt, but has slowed down a little bit since a fast start. Still going to be the focal point for this K-State defense against KU.

Question: On KU trying to "win for Beaty," and if it could motivate them... He Said: I think it will. I'm pretty certain it will. The players really care about him. He's a good, good person. They respect him and will play hard for him. We Say: Totally agree. Beaty is incredibly well respected and loved by his team; I'm sure it will be a motivating factor, indeed.

Question: Would John Holcombe or or Hunter Hall be the No. 3 quarterback? He Said: They're both taking reps right now, we'll know more about that at the end of the week. (He wouldn't commit to a status on either Thompson or Delton). We Say: This wasn't said in this answer, specifically, but we believe Holcombe and Hall to be splitting reps with the starting unit in practice right now.

Question: On Delton at TCU... He Said: I like Alex's toughness. He's a competitive young guy and brings spirit. Not that Skylar doesn't. He gets banged up pretty good (Delton), cause he's not the biggest guy in the world. He has the capacity to handle the offense and what we get in and out of. He can throw the ball fine. He's the best runner and runs the ball well. We Say: Good answer, again. And I agree. A very, very tough individual. I also think it was kind and wise to add Skylar in to the answer, too.

Question: On punting from TCU"s 33-yard line... He Said: There are times where you have to go for it. But, bye and large, it's about how comfortable you feel and your success moving the ball. We were 25 percent on third and fourth downs moving the ball in that ballgame. Our pooch punting has been very good, but that one went in the end zone. We Say: I think this is a good answer. I don't agree with the decision, but I think he explained the thought process very well.