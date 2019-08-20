He Said, We Say: Recapping Klieman's latest presser
Let's break down much of what Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman had to say today with He Said, We Say. We'll paraphrase his quotes and then add our own thoughts, with a full, accurate transcript coming later.
Question: On enthusiasm...
He Said: The guys are excited to go out and compete and play every day. (Klieman said in his opening statement K-State had a great practice on Tuesday.) They want to improve and get better, and they know we're barely scratching the surface of what we do offensively.
We Say: Encouraging to hear him talk about the players still having what sounds to be genuine interest in the process of installing more, as it gets into what you have to imagine is more detailed work.
Question: On Adam Harter injury and situation at fullback...
He Said: Adam will be lost for the season. At least we have the time to figure it all out. Everybody who is a tight end is also a fullback... There are so many bodies back there, we have the time. It's unfortunate that Adam was injured. There won't be a set guy there or just at fullback or just at tight end.
We Say: This is something we reported a little over a week ago at KSO. We've also shared a lot of info suggesting K-State would use tight ends and fullbacks as interchangeable.
Question: On Cody Fletcher...
He Said: He's got a lower leg injury and will miss probably two weeks. He would probably miss the first game and maybe be back after that. We'll evaluate that between week one and week two.
We Say: Sounds like it will be on Eli Sullivan, Da'Quan Patton and Daniel Green to handle a load of snaps at linebacker, at least early.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news