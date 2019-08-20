Let's break down much of what Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman had to say today with He Said, We Say. We'll paraphrase his quotes and then add our own thoughts, with a full, accurate transcript coming later.

Question: On enthusiasm...

He Said: The guys are excited to go out and compete and play every day. (Klieman said in his opening statement K-State had a great practice on Tuesday.) They want to improve and get better, and they know we're barely scratching the surface of what we do offensively.

We Say: Encouraging to hear him talk about the players still having what sounds to be genuine interest in the process of installing more, as it gets into what you have to imagine is more detailed work.