News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 14:03:24 -0500') }} football Edit

He Said, We Say: Recapping Klieman's latest presser

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Let's break down much of what Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman had to say today with He Said, We Say. We'll paraphrase his quotes and then add our own thoughts, with a full, accurate transcript coming later.

Hmpgurbkqoo2mumalwmm
Chris Klieman's Wildcats are less than two weeks from playing their first game. (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

Question: On enthusiasm...

He Said: The guys are excited to go out and compete and play every day. (Klieman said in his opening statement K-State had a great practice on Tuesday.) They want to improve and get better, and they know we're barely scratching the surface of what we do offensively.

We Say: Encouraging to hear him talk about the players still having what sounds to be genuine interest in the process of installing more, as it gets into what you have to imagine is more detailed work.

Question: On Adam Harter injury and situation at fullback...

He Said: Adam will be lost for the season. At least we have the time to figure it all out. Everybody who is a tight end is also a fullback... There are so many bodies back there, we have the time. It's unfortunate that Adam was injured. There won't be a set guy there or just at fullback or just at tight end.

We Say: This is something we reported a little over a week ago at KSO. We've also shared a lot of info suggesting K-State would use tight ends and fullbacks as interchangeable.


Question: On Cody Fletcher...

He Said: He's got a lower leg injury and will miss probably two weeks. He would probably miss the first game and maybe be back after that. We'll evaluate that between week one and week two.

We Say: Sounds like it will be on Eli Sullivan, Da'Quan Patton and Daniel Green to handle a load of snaps at linebacker, at least early.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}