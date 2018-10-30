Bill Snyder spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football weekly Tuesday press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Snyder said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Snyder. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

On big plays allowed to Oklahoma... He Said: We can't afford to do that (against TCU). Oklahoma is very capable of that. We're not the only team they've gotten big plays on. The important thing is we gave them up, and we have to be able to defend far better than that. We Say: Certainly a big issue for the defense this year, but TCU is not as scary from this perspective as they were with Shawn Robinson and KaVontae Turpin, two guys with big-play ability. When Robinson was healthy, at least.

On the TCU defense... He Said: We always go back on either side of the ball and address previous games. Not just this year, but last year's as well. If there were things we had success with we could utilize again if it fits our personnel. If something worked well for them, there's a chance they'll do that again, too. We Say: Interesting to hear him talking about looking to last year's game, too. You'd assume he would, as it's wise, but it's nice to hear, too.

What's holding you back from competing with OU/West Virginia types? He Said: We just didn't play as well as we're capable of. That goes back to preparation, which would lend us to think maybe we didn't prepare as well as we should have. We Say: This is a little troubling. One, he said earlier he thought the preparation for Oklahoma is good. Two, it's concerning he sees preparation/execution as the No. 1 problem when it's talent/depth/recruiting keeping them from competing with those teams.

How taxing is a season like this? He Said: All seasons are taxing. It's long. It's hard. It's 16, 17-hours a day. No matter win, lose or draw. It's more taxing if you aren't having the kind of success you feel capable of. It's not about wins or losses, it's about doing as well as you can. I can live with results if they're doing as well as they can. We Say: Good, honest answer here. All seasons are challenging, but it's certainly harder when it's not going well from a win/loss perspective.

On the desire to fight for success/bowl games... He Said: It's not just about playing in a bowl game. They certainly want that. None of them have ever been without a bowl game in any given year. I think, above and beyond that, they want to be a competitive football team. They were embarrassed with the outcome of that particular ballgame. I think there would be a passion to improve themselves to a point where they don't get embarrassed like that. We Say: I kind of like hearing "it's not all about a bowl game." Which I agree with. Sure, that's important, but there are things more important for the health of the program than getting to a low level bowl game or a 5-7, 6-6 record.

You said you weren't as worried about wins or losses as much as playing the best you can, how close is or isn't your team to playing as well as it can? He Said: Well, if you're talking about last week, not very close at all. The game before (Oklahoma State) was probably the best we had played all year, but even that had things that could be better. My expectations are probably higher than most would consider, but we can play better. We Say: I asked this question. I don't know what I expected or thought he'd say, but it was a good answer. I think he came off as somebody who still has genuinely high expectations for what he expects from his players on the field. I never doubted that part of it, but I really "bought" this answer, for lack of a better term.

Is this a time where you make it an even bigger emphasis to get guys on the field who will play hard? He Said: The guys that are going to get on the field are the guys that can provide the best effort, whoever that may be. We Say: Another solid answer. Was interesting to hear he addressed this point with the team immediately after the game.