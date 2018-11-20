Bill Snyder spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football weekly Tuesday press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Snyder said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Snyder. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

Question: On Malik Knowles work ethic on reliability... He Said: Either you do it or you don't. You have it or you don't have it. I've never seen him back away from anything taxing. He makes the best effort he can day in and day out. A young guy that comes to work every day and does the best he can. I don't know if I'd say (he's the most reliable). Guys like Dalton (Schoen) and (Zach) Reuter, etc., have been very reliable young guys. It's not that he's not (reliable), he just hasn't been on the field enough or done it enough... Remains to be seen if he'll start... Would expect him to play if he's able to. We Say: Very fair statements all around. I would imagine he'll play, as well, and I would agree he should if he's healthy enough to do so.

Question: On how competitive this series has become from a score perspective... He Said: I think it speaks highly to Iowa State and how competitive they have become over the years and the growth they have made... They've been in every game. In my estimation this is as good of a conference as you'll find. We Say: Very close series, for sure, and Iowa State deserves credit for improving immensely in recent years on their end. While it's been close, score-wise, K-State has obviously found a way to win all of these close battles as of late.

Question: On players on the "redshirt line" and players' input on that... He Said: I've always said if a player doesn't want to play, he doesn't have to play. That's a decision they have to make. My thoughts (on redshirting) haven't changed. I've never really been in favor of it (the new rule). If you're trying to pick out four games you could play a young freshman you are taking away the opportunity to put a No. 2 guy on the field to gain experience. We Say: I don't really have an issue with any of this, outside of the idea I don't fully buy "nothing" has changed, as a number of true freshman have played I would have to imagine wouldn't have played if it would have burned their redshirt for being on the field for a single snap.

Question: On underdog status... He Said: We've earned the right to be the underdog. I don't take issue with that at all. For some its motivational, for others they could care less. We Say: Agree the underdog/motivational ploy stuff is probably a little overrated/cliche.

Question: On no players available... He Said: They have better things to do. We Say: I don't know what he "should" say to this answer, but does that mean on other weeks they don't have better things to do than meet with the media? If I'm being super nit picky, but the best answer would have probably been, "I don't feel comfortable having them speak with you right now." That would get criticized by some, too, for sure, but it would have been honest and made his point to those he believe's he's punishing. The point of the players being here is to allow fans to hear from them, not the media. My job is easier if they aren't here. Day ends sooner, so I have no reason to complain. But, it's not punishing the media not having them here, it's punishing the fans who want to hear from them.

Question: On what ESPN quoted you as saying about your future and that you'd leave if you weren't wanted... He Said: I've shared that with you in here. If I was not wanted and didn't feel like I was having an impact on the lives of young people and my family wasn't interested in me continuing, I certainly wouldn't. I didn't say anything to them I haven't said to you. We Say: I think this is half true/half unfair. Has he said this kind of thing before? Sure, he has. He hasn't answered it in this manner for a long time, however, including when I asked him about it directly three weeks ago. He instead referenced the old, "I'll decide after the season" line. He probably realized he was caught giving different answers/more insight to national media than he does local media and got a bit defensive. I don't fault him for it that much; it happens and I understand it.

Question: Do you anticipate both quarterbacks being available this week? He Said: It's only Tuesday. I couldn't tell you right now. Our injury situation is day-to-day. We Say: I believe this to be truthful/accurate; I don't think they're 100 percent certain who they will have available this week at quarterback.

Question: On beating ISU a number of straight times having an impact... He Said: It's better than the alternative, but it doesn't impact this year. It's based on how we play and how we prepare. We Say: Well said, past history in games is pretty irrelevant in relation to what's going to happen in the future. Thoughts could creep into minds if the game is close, but overall previous years results should have little to no impact on what happens this Saturday.

Question: On Alex Barnes... He Said: What impresses me most about Alex is his attitude and preparation for the game. You're getting your very best effort in practice and it carries over in to game day. Every time he carries the ball he is aggressive, runs hard and is competitive. He's like that in practice every day, and it's very impressive to me when young guys can do this in this day in age. We Say: Tons of respect here for Alex Barnes, well said by Snyder. Can't help but notice, however, the tossed in "in this day and age," line at the end, a suggestion it's harder to get today's kids to practice like you want compared to what it was like years ago.