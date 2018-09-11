Bill Snyder spoke with the media today as part of Kansas State's Football weekly Tuesday press conference. In our 'He said, we say," piece we break down what Snyder said - quote by quote - to look for meaning. NOTE: There is some level of paraphrasing used on all of these quotes from Snyder. A full, accurate transcript will also be provided later.

AP

On Miss St. converting third and 17 in the first quarter... He Said: We have to give opponents a good deal of credit for being able to make plays when they make plays if they are a good football team. Our pass rush sometimes created some problems for us. You can only give a guy so much time to throw the ball. You don't want to give up those plays, but it was a plethora of third-down plays that hurt us. We Say: Kind of avoiding answering about this specific situation and instead went into the rest and lumped all the third-down issues together, but this was a good question and a momentum changer when the game was still very competitive. A key play in the game.

On not going for it fourth-and-four on the third quarter in MSU territory... He Said: There's always the thought on whether you do or don't. It depends on the situation and the feeling of "yes we can," or "maybe we're taking a big risk." In hindsight you probably change it. We were in a position where we felt like we were behind the eight ball as much as anything. We Say: As Player X said yesterday, this was one K-State pretty clearly should have gone for, even without hindsight. I believe Snyder knows the same.

On running game struggles ... He Said: I thought we improved in this category, but we haven't been physical enough. We've been soft in our pass protection, which softens us up on the round. But again, Mississippi State has a very talented, physical front. It was difficult to run the ball. Had our execution been as we had hoped for and indicated during the week. We Say: I agree with this completely. The numbers weren't great, but there's no doubt K-State was better in the traditional run game in week two than week one.

Similar spot to a year ago (1-1 with a loss to an SEC team)... He Said: As much as we were pained by the loss, which I believe our players were... the words I heard were disappointment and embarrassment. That could grow into anger, self-anger, and that's significant to find out if we have the determination and persistence to fight through this and come out on the right end of it. If we weren't capable, that's one thing, but we are capable if we can manage to stay healthy. Saying it is one thing, doing it is another. We Say: Not a ton to comment on here, this is the answer you'd expect to get from a question like this.

On the defense needing to get on the same page... He Said: We have to go back and fix what we did that was really bad against the run. We see those schemes, it's just not being in gaps and executing. Some of it is mental mistakes, some of it is execution. It was seen to a far greater degree than in the first ballgame. By and large our staple has been being able to defend well against the run, then it's easier to protect against the pass. We Say: No doubt K-State's defense really, really struggled against Mississippi State. Bluntly, it's concerning to me the cause of the problem is always mental or execution. I don't believe Snyder should knock players' talent, but it's part of the issue and is never brought up.

Are losses different for you now than they used to be? He Said: I don't remember that far back... I don't think it's any different than it has been. It angers me. We Say: The rest of Snyder's answer didn't address the question. Really liked this question from John Kurtz, there's a concern out there losing isn't taken with the same anger it was back in, say, the 1990s.

On Wyatt Hubert... He Said: Wyatt is a very competitive, hard-working young guy. He's got one speed, the speed you like. He still has to learn to control himself, in that regard, as he gets himself out of position in terms of his aggression. We Say: Hubert has played very well so far, probably significantly better than Kyle Ball at one of the end spots. It's early, but I'd start Hubert and Reggie Walker at end if it were up to me.

Will Skylar Thompson be the starter going forward, and what's separated the two quarterbacks? He Said: Skylar will start the ballgame Saturday, but I wouldn't say it's "cut and dry." There's not a great deal separates them. Alex had a turnover in that last game, but it's not just that one play. I shouldn't have brought that up, Skylar has just played a little bit better than Alex so far... We Say: Going with Thompson is certainly the right choice at the moment, and I tend to believe Snyder is (appropriately) protecting Delton by suggesting the two have had similar levels of play so far.

On the offensive line play... He Said: They're not where I'd like them to be right now. We haven't been as physical as I would like. A team like Miss. State has something to say about that, but it's not like we got knocked all over the place. We didn't get much movement and were a little soft in our pass protection... We Say: Have to say it, Snyder never misses an opportunity to call the line "soft" in pass protection. He's said it twice today and once after the game Saturday. He clearly wants this unit to be much more physical. He went on to say he doesn't think it's due to them taking themselves for granted due to having all five starters back.

On the new redshirt rules... He Said: You have the four games a young guy might compete in and still save his redshirt year. Unfortunately we have not been in a position to be able to do that. If we were in that position my biggest concern would be playing the guys who at some course in the season in case of injury and not be taking those snaps away from the number two guys. We Say: It's been made pretty clear Snyder won't use this rule to get true freshman on the field barring major injuries to the players ahead of them on the depth chart. From a football perspective I 100 percent agree with Snyder's belief here. From a recruiting/program building perspective it may not be ideal to not use this new rule.